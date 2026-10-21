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Adult Star Amelia Quest Reveals How She Turned Wall Sits Into a Weekly Ritual to Help Her in the Bedroom: 'This Is the Best Thing Ever'

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Source: AMELIA QUEST

Amelia Quest revealed how wall sits became part of her weekly routine.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

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Amelia Quest has revealed how an unexpected moment during a gym workout led her to discover a surprising benefit of wall sits.

The online content creator said the exercise eventually became part of her weekly routine after she realized it could also enhance her experience in the bedroom.

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An Unexpected Gym Moment

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image of Amelia Quest shared the unexpected gym moment that led to a surprising discovery.
Source: AMELIA QUEST

Amelia Quest shared the unexpected gym moment that led to a surprising discovery.

Quest said the discovery happened while she was at the gym.

"We were in the middle of doing leg lifts when I was all of a sudden about to have an o----- at the gym," she exclusively told OK!.

"My trainer didn't know what was happening. I was just like, 'We need to stop. I can't do this one anymore.' It took me three weeks before I admitted to him why I didn't want to do that exercise again," she shared.

The performer added, "I think it was also just partially - especially when it happened at the gym - that I had a really big crush on my trainer. He was counting me up, and his hand was raised, so my foot had to reach his hand. I was just like, 'This needs to stop right now. It needs to end.'"

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Amelia Quest Discovered the Reason Behind What She Felt

image of Amelia Quest explained how she discovered the connection between core exercises and her bedroom experiences.
Source: AMELIA QUEST

Amelia Quest explained how she discovered the connection between core exercises and her bedroom experiences.

Quest discovered she had the phenomenon known as an exercise-induced o-----, sometimes referred to as a "coregasm."

"I went home and started Googling. I was like, 'What the f--- just happened to me?'" she shared. "I found out that apparently, around 9% to 10% of women, like, have their best o------ through their core muscles."

The discovery also changed how Quest approached intimacy with a partner.

"I kind of figured out that when I am using my core in s--, it feels better," the entertainer reflected. "If I'm r----- my partner, then all of a sudden I'm gonna have an o----- within, like, two minutes."

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Amelia Quest's Wall-Sit Trick

image of Amelia Quest revealed why she started experimenting with wall sits at home.
Source: AMELIA QUEST

Amelia Quest revealed why she started experimenting with wall sits at home.

Quest eventually began experimenting with core exercises while m-----------.

"I'd be [lying] in bed and thinking, 'This is literally taking forever. I'm just lying here for thirty minutes, and nothing's happening,'" she recalled.

"I was like, 'Let me try and do things that engage my core while I'm doing this.' Then I started doing a regular wall sit, and I was just like, 'This is the best thing ever. Now I know the thing,'" the online star revealed.

"For me, it's just the quickest and easiest way. It takes a minute to a minute and a half at the most," Quest shared.

"I've got things to do. If I can get o-- in 90 seconds while working my core, why would I spend half an hour lying in bed?" she added.

A New Part of Amelia Quest's Routine

image of Amelia Quest said her routine initially became a daily habit.
Source: AMELIA QUEST

Amelia Quest said her routine initially became a daily habit.

Quest said the wall-sit technique initially became a daily habit, but has since settled into a once- or twice-weekly ritual.

"I wake up, and once I'm out of bed, if I am in the mood, I just do that or take a shower," she detailed to OK!. "Sometimes I just do it during the day as a reward."

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