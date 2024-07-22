'Are You Still Gaming, Hun?' America's Most Popular Online Games Revealed!
Forget Netflix and chill, America's new favorite pastime is all about leveling up and dominating the virtual world! A recent study by ChumbaCasino.com has found the nation's most popular online games to play with friends, and the results are in!
👑 Roblox Reigns Supreme: Taking the crown with a whopping 137,467 searches per 100,000 people, Roblox is the undisputed king of online gaming. This user-generated universe is where creativity meets competition, and it seems like everyone's building their own empires! If you haven’t heard of Roblox, you probably don’t spend much time around kids or teens. In 2020, more than half of American children under 16 play Roblox.
🔥 Fortnite Fever Continues: The battle royale craze is still going strong, with Fortnite hot on Roblox's heels at 31,161 searches. Whether you're flossing on your foes or building the ultimate fort, Fortnite remains a fan favorite.
⛏️ Minecraft Mania: This blocky adventure continues to capture hearts (and pickaxes) with 30,334 searches. From epic constructions to thrilling explorations, Minecraft offers endless possibilities for players of all ages.
Other chart-topping contenders include Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and League of Legends, proving that competitive gaming is hotter than ever. The study also revealed the most popular game by state, and that those living in Florida are the most-obsessed.
Why is gaming so popular? For Americans, online video games are more than just a hobby, they’re an important way of keeping in touch with their friends and staying social. A recent survey, 84% of people said that online social gaming helped them connect with people with similar interests. 77% said that playing online video games helped them keep in touch with friends.
So, what's your game of choice? Are you building in Roblox, battling in Fortnite, or mining in Minecraft? Whatever your virtual vice, one thing's for sure: online gaming is here to stay! 🎮