'Are You Still Gaming, Hun?' America's Most Popular Online Games Revealed!

Forget Netflix and chill, America's new favorite pastime is all about leveling up and dominating the virtual world! A recent study by ChumbaCasino.com has found the nation's most popular online games to play with friends, and the results are in!

👑 Roblox Reigns Supreme: Taking the crown with a whopping 137,467 searches per 100,000 people, Roblox is the undisputed king of online gaming. This user-generated universe is where creativity meets competition, and it seems like everyone's building their own empires! If you haven’t heard of Roblox, you probably don’t spend much time around kids or teens. In 2020, more than half of American children under 16 play Roblox.

🔥 Fortnite Fever Continues: The battle royale craze is still going strong, with Fortnite hot on Roblox's heels at 31,161 searches. Whether you're flossing on your foes or building the ultimate fort, Fortnite remains a fan favorite.