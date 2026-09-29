TRUE CRIME NEWS ‘American Idol’ Alum Allegedly Told Mistress He Would 'Sacrifice' His Daughters for Her Before He Was Accused of Killing Wife Source: COURTTV/YOUTUBE, ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK Former 'American Idol' contestant Caleb Flynn, 40, is accused of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, at their Tipp City, Ohio, home on February 16. Brittany Vincent Sept. 29 2026, Updated 7:32 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn, accused of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, allegedly told his mistress that he would be willing to give up his two children for her. Alleigha Botner, 24, testified about the messages on Wednesday, September 23, and Thursday, September 24 in Miami County, Ohio, according to People. Caleb, 40, has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the shooting death of Ashley, 37, in their Tipp City house on Monday, February 16.

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Prosecutors Claim the Burglary Was Staged

Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK Prosecutors say he fired two bullets into the back of Ashley's head as she slept, then staged a burglary before calling police.

Prosecutors say Caleb fired two bullets into the back of Ashley’s head as she slept and then staged a burglary at their home before making a call to police for help. Their daughters, then 9 and 11, were asleep in the adjacent bedroom. He's facing an indictment for aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. The defense claims police acted too quickly to blame the defendant and that media attention has distorted the case. Ashley was a volleyball coach and church mentor, and she taught Bible studies at LifeWise Academy, where director Abigail Hufford previously told People, "She had this dynamic personality."

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An 18-Month Affair

Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK Alleigha Botner, 24, testified that she met Flynn while interning at his church and that the two exchanged over 100,000 text messages during an 18-month affair.

According to CBS News, Alleigha testified that she met Caleb while interning at his church and that they were involved in a romantic relationship for about 18 months, during which they exchanged over 100,000 text messages. When questioned regarding her current feelings toward Caleb, she stated, “I hate him.” Her testimony supported prosecutors’ assertions that Flynn sent multiple texts stating he wanted his spouse dead. In a message dated August 2025, Flynn allegedly stated, “I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail.” He also allegedly sent a message in May 2025 that said, “If I could literally kill her and not go to hell, I would do it in a heartbeat. That is how dark and how hateful I feel.”

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Offering to Give Up His Daughters

Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK In a September 2025 message, Flynn allegedly listed his daughters among the things he'd sacrifice for Botner.

In one September 2025 message, Caleb allegedly listed things he’d be "willing" to give up for Alleigha. “I think what I’m willing to sacrifice is my daughters, a quarter million dollars, salaried job, a place to live, possibly a church that I serve at,” she read in court. Caleb allegedly sent another text to Alleigha in October 2025, which read, “Me leaving d----- means ruining my daughters’ lives and yet I will still do it.” Alleigha said “d------” was their name for Ashley and that Caleb used the term “spawn of Satan” when referring to his wife. Botner showed other messages, and one read, “I’m willing to flip my life upside down, to lose a job, to lose a salary, to lose a house, to lose my daughters full time and to go through this hell that will come with leaving her.” Botner also testified she had written about her desire to kill Ashley, and she gave him ultimatums such as “Until she’s gone, I’m gone.” She claimed under cross-examination, “I always meant divorce.” Ashley’s sister, Kayla Keyt, testified that both daughters “were mostly brokenhearted for mommy” after learning of the affair, and the elder daughter said, “I’m not surprised,” once the family informed her who the mistress was.

The End of the Trial

Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK Flynn faces life without parole if convicted.