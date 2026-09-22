'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn Allegedly Texted Mistress About 'Ways to Kill' Wife, Prosecutors Say

Article continues below advertisement

Caleb Flynn allegedly texted his mistress about "ways to kill" his wife before her murder. This comes after the former American Idol contestant and worship pastor was accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, and staging their home to make it seem like an intruder was responsible. At the time, prosecutors alleged that Caleb called 911 and claimed an intruder had entered the home and shot Ashley while he was in his daughters' bedroom. Days later, he was arrested in the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors Claim Caleb's Affair Provided a Motive For Killing His Wife

Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK Caleb Flynn allegedly sent messages to his mistress that laid out his intention to kill his wife.

According to the latest reports from Radar Online, prosecutors claim that Caleb was having an affair with another woman and exchanged about 100,000 messages with her. These allegedly included discussions about "killing" his wife as well. Per the prosecutors, the affair reportedly provided a motive for the killing. "People lie, evidence doesn’t. Caleb said he was sleeping – his devices say he was awake and moving," the prosecutor explained. However, the defense argues that prosecutors have no direct forensic evidence, eyewitnesses, or surveillance footage tying Caleb to the killing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK Prosecutors accused Caleb Flynn of planning to 'execute' his wife.

"I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail," Caleb allegedly wrote in one of the messages. He also reportedly said, "If I could literally kill her and not go to h---, I would do it in a heartbeat," followed by, "That is how dark and how hateful I feel." Caleb is accused of planning to "execute" his wife, Ashley, and allegedly wrote to the woman he was reportedly having an affair with: "I choose you. I'm free. Actions will come tomorrow, February 16, a day I’ll never forget."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Bullets That Killed Ashley Were Reportedly the Same Caliber as Caleb's Gun

Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK The bullets that killed Ashley Flynn were the same caliber as Caleb Flynn's 9 mm handgun.

Per the prosecutors in the trial, Caleb believed blaming a "faceless" intruder would allow him to remain with the woman, keep custody of his daughters, retain his "lucrative" job at Ashley's family business, and continue as a worship leader. "The evidence will not show that Ashley was murdered by a stranger who vanished into the night. The evidence will show that Ashley was murdered by her husband, the father of his two young children," the prosecutor explained. Prosecutors also allege that the bullets that killed Ashley were the same caliber as Caleb's 9 mm handgun. While Caleb's gun was kept in his truck's center console, the police found the console open and the gun missing. The alleged murder weapon has yet to be recovered.

Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK Caleb Flynn told the cops that he had been sleeping on a couch after Ashley Flynn sent him there because he had a cough.