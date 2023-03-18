Gators And Lingerie: This All-American Outdoors Girl Is A Rare Find On OnlyFans

See, Paige has always loved adventure. Born and raised in Michigan, she moved to Florida when she was 19, served in the Air Force, and then moved again to Tennessee. Now based in Alabama, she’s currently living her dream, outdoorsy life.

“I just built the most amazing log cabin, a custom home I’ve always wanted to have,” says Paige. “I’ve also bought my dream truck, the one I always bring to my fishing and hunting trips. Along with traveling, these hobbies keep me occupied and grounded while bringing more meaning to my life.”

And because her hobbies form such a massive part of who she is, Paige Bauer has decided to showcase it all on OnlyFans. But this idea didn’t sit well with some naysayers who reckoned she had no business mixing her personal life and her exclusive content.