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American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's Ex Leticia Cline Reveals Split, Says She's 'Remained Quiet for So Long': 'I Have a Great Deal to Say'

Image of American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline split up.
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'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline have split up.

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Oct. 17 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

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American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his longtime girlfriend, Leticia Cline, have officially called it quits after seven years together.

The split was confirmed after Cline took to social media to share a candid, emotional statement about the end of their relationship.

Speaking directly to her followers, she revealed that the past two months have been spent attempting to process events that left her "absolutely devastated."

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Leticia Cline Breaks Her Silence on the Devastating Split

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image of Leticia Cline spoke out about the split.
Source: @LETICIACLINE/INSTAGRAM

Leticia Cline spoke out about the split.

Cline revealed that the couple had been privately navigating a tumultuous period before making the public announcement.

“After seven years together, Mike and I are no longer in a relationship,” she wrote in her statement. “For the past two months, I’ve been trying to come to terms with things that have left me absolutely devastated. While the world continues to see one version of someone, I’ve been living with a very different reality.”

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'I've Remained Quiet for So Long'

image of Years of silence finally took a toll on Leticia Cline.
Source: @LETICIACLINE/INSTAGRAM

Years of silence finally took a toll on Leticia Cline.

Cline also spoke candidly about how long she had maintained silence during her relationship with the reality TV veteran.

“There is so much I have kept private over the past 10 years," she noted. "Things I witnessed, things I experienced, and things I stayed silent about because I loved someone and believed I was protecting him. I now realize how much that silence has cost me. I have a great deal to say, and there are reasons I’ve remained quiet for so long.”

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Things Were Apparently Different Behind Closed Doors

image of Leticia Cline revealed Wolfe's public image differs from reality.
Source: @LETICIACLINE/INSTAGRAM

Leticia Cline revealed Wolfe's public image differs from reality.

Cline hinted that there's more to come.

“What I will say is that the person the public knows and the person I knew behind closed doors are not the same,” she shared, adding that she needs time to process everything before deciding her next steps.

She concluded, “But I will no longer protect a narrative at the expense of my own truth.”

Romance Traces Back to Wolfe's Previous High-Profile Divorce

Image of Their relationship began shortly after Mike Wolfe's high-profile divorce.
Source: @LETICIACLINE/INSTAGRAM

Their relationship began shortly after Mike Wolfe's high-profile divorce.

The former flames were first publicly linked in early 2021.

Their romance blossomed shortly after Wolfe’s ex-wife, Jodi Wolfe, filed for divorce in November 2020 following a decade of marriage.

Court documents from that filing revealed that Mike and his ex-wife had separated months before her filing.

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