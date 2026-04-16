'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Joins OnlyFans After 'Fresh' Split From Husband

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American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth is joining OnlyFans following her split from husband Simon Borchert. On Wednesday, April 15, the actress subtly alluded to the split in a reflective Facebook post, hinting at a “fresh” start. Soon after, reports revealed she had filed for divorce on Tuesday, April 14, and is now preparing to launch her own adult content account.

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Source: @shannonelizabeth/Instagram Shannon Elizabeth is entering a new chapter after quietly splitting from her husband and filing for divorce.

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“There’s something about the ocean that resets everything — slows the noise, softens the edges, and brings you right back to what matters. Grateful for these quiet moments, sandy paws, and unconditional love,” she wrote. She’s not wasting any time moving forward. “The divorce is fresh. She is freshly single and launching her OnlyFans tomorrow morning (April 15),” a source revealed to an outlet.

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Source: Shannon Elizabeth/Facebook

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For Elizabeth, this next move is all about taking control. “I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more s--- side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans,” she shared with People. “I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future,” she added.

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Source: MEGA Shannon Elizabeth launched an OnlyFans account as part of reclaiming control over her career.

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The Dancing With the Stars alum also made it clear that "reconnecting" with her audience is a big part of the decision. “Reconnecting with my fans through appearances has reminded me just how much their support has meant to me throughout my career — and how much I’ve missed that energy,” she told Page Six.

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“OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to offer something more – a behind-the-scenes, unfiltered look at my life and a genuine connection that no other platform allows,” she continued. “This is also where I’ll be sharing exclusive content that you simply won’t find anywhere else. This isn’t just content to watch from a distance. This is for the people who have always shown up for me, and I want them to feel that.”

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Source: MEGA Shannon Elizabeth explained that the platform allows her to connect directly with fans.

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Elizabeth tied the knot with Borchert, a conservation specialist, in 2021 after meeting in 2015. The pair mostly kept their relationship private, occasionally teaming up on charity work and cohosting a conservation-focused podcast.

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Before that, she was married to Joseph D. Reitman from 2002 to 2006. In recent years, Elizabeth has been based in South Africa, where her charitable foundation remains a major focus in her life.

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Source: MEGA A source said the 'American Pie' actress filed for divorce on April 14.