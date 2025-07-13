Wet and Wild! OnlyFans Creators' Most Shocking and Controversial Revelations
Annie Knight Revealed 1 Rule She Followed When She Slept With 583 Men in 6 Hours
OnlyFans creators have a lot to say about the strange — and shocking — experiences they had while working in the industry.
In a June 2 episode of the "Broad Ideas" podcast, OnlyFans star Annie Knight said she imposed one requirement when she slept with 583 men in six hours.
"You have to wear a condom whether it is for a b------ or actual vaginal s--, you have to wear a condom," she shared. "And just basically like, you have to be ready to go. Start work, getting to work, you know?"
While she is aware that some of the men were "not super hygienic all the time," she disclosed that most participants were "great" and "showered," adding, "everything was all good."
A S-- Challenge Left Annie Knight Bleeding 'a Lot'
"I guess 583 guys in a day isn't that good for you (sic) body," Knight wrote over an Instagram Story photo, which showed her wearing a hospital gown while on a bed.
Reflecting on the health issue, she told Us Weekly she experienced bleeding after doing the intense challenge.
"It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut," Knight, who suffers from endometriosis, stated.
Annie Knight Said She's Never Been in a Competition With Bonnie Blue
Before Knight confirmed she has an ongoing feud with Bonnie Blue, she said she and the other creator had "always been friendly" following their online meeting.
"It's been really cool for me to watch her grow," Knight told Us Weekly.
As for why they never had a fierce rivalry, she explained, "We've always had a really supportive friendship, it's never been competitive at all. We want to help each other. We've always helped each other. We give each other tips and advice and that kind of thing."
Less than two months later, Knight told the Daily Mail Australia she would never work with Blue again after the latter slammed her in a video.
"It was especially hurtful because it was in reference to my ongoing health issues, which she had been privy to and seen me cry about for months on my close friends story," she continued, referring to her hospitalization after sleeping with 583 men in six hours.
Annie Knight Received a Strange Request as an Adult Content Creator
Speaking in an interview with Us Weekly in June, Knight shared one of the "strangest" requests she has received as a creator.
"They'll send through a six-page script. It is like a full play," she said. "They’ve obviously got mummy issues or something like that, but they want me to pretend I'm their mom and I'm telling them off. I don't know but it's like a full script, and they want me to memorize the entire thing."
For Knight, she always says "no" to the "insane ones" because "I'm like, the amount of time and effort it's going to take to learn that script is not worth the money that I could get for it."
Bonnie Blue Said Her S-- Events Are the 'Best Place' for Men to Cheat
After allegedly breaking a world record when she took more than 1,000 men in just 12 hours, Blue declared her events are "the best place" for men to cheat on their partners.
"Because there's that many men [there]," she pointed out in a TikTok video in January. "Even if your wife is looking for you, she wouldn't know which one you [were]."
Did Lily Phillips Get Pregnant After Sleeping With 100 Men?
After her infamous "100 Men" challenge, Lily Phillips shocked her followers when she posted a photo of herself cradling a growing baby bump along with another showing a positive pregnancy test.
"The secret is out💗💙," she captioned a since-deleted Instagram post in February. "Baby Phillips 2025."
A few days after her "revelation" made headlines, Phillips told a TMZ reporter the announcement was fake.
Jessie Cave Felt 'Shame' After Launching an OnlyFans Account
After launching a "non-sexual" OnlyFans page, Jessie Cave spoke candidly about feeling ashamed about making money from the website.
"It's proof of my failure to make (or rather, keep hold of) money as an actress and writer," the Harry Potter star shared on a Substack post in April. "I've got nothing to show for 18 years of work in the arts industry. I've rented for 18 years and drained all my money on that and self-funding my YouTube videos or Edinburgh shows."
Although she created the account to only feature her hair, Cave said things have "gotten a little nasty," leaving her feeling "a little gross, a little scared."
"I am receiving too many lurid messages and don't like being sent unsolicited d----," she continued.
On the brighter side, Cave said she has also made some friends through the platform.
Lily Phillips Revealed What She Refuses to Do During Hookups
While appearing on the "Stiff Socks" podcast in February, Phillips got candid about her hookups and the one rule she follows when she is in bed.
"Kissing is so underrated and I won't do any kissing at the set," she told hosts Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein.
When asked whether men still try to kiss her, Phillips clarified, "No, no, no, I'll say before, 'No kissing.' You can get really ill … I don't think that's healthy, to be kissing that many people."
Lily Phillips Started Watching Adult Videos at 11
In an interview on BBC Newsnight, Phillips revealed she watched a p--- video for the first time when she was "maybe 11."
"I've always known about it, I always knew it was a thing. I always thought it was very normal to watch," she admitted to Victoria Derbyshire during the tell-all interview. "I personally don't think p---------- is a bad thing, in moderation. I just think when … younger adults have a lot of access to it, that's when it does become a problem."
Why Tiffany Wisconsin and Her Husband Divorced
Tiffany Wisconsin claimed a s-- escapade ruined her marriage.
"The reason for the divorce was my husband finding the video I did with 20 guys on our wedding night," she wrote on Instagram in June, confessing it was "the hardest thing" she has ever been through.