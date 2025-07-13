Wet and Wild! OnlyFans Creators' Most Shocking and Controversial Revelations

OnlyFans creators have a lot to say about the strange — and shocking — experiences they had while working in the industry.

In a June 2 episode of the "Broad Ideas" podcast, OnlyFans star Annie Knight said she imposed one requirement when she slept with 583 men in six hours.

"You have to wear a condom whether it is for a b------ or actual vaginal s--, you have to wear a condom," she shared. "And just basically like, you have to be ready to go. Start work, getting to work, you know?"

While she is aware that some of the men were "not super hygienic all the time," she disclosed that most participants were "great" and "showered," adding, "everything was all good."