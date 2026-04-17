'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Is 'Genuinely Excited' to Start 'New Chapter' After Joining OnlyFans and Divorcing Simon Borchert

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Elizabeth is opening up about her new era following her split from husband Simon Borchert and her dive into OnlyFans. “This is a new chapter for me, and it’s one I’m genuinely excited about," Elizabeth, 52, said in a statement published by a news outlet on Friday, April 17. "I feel stronger, clearer and happier than I have in a very long time."

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Elizabeth Quietly Filed for Divorce

Source: @shannonelizabeth/Instagram Shannon Elizabeth quietly filed for divorce prior to announcing her decision to join OnlyFans.

Multiple outlets reported on Thursday, April 16, that Elizabeth quietly filed for divorce from the South African conservation specialist before publicly announcing her decision to join OnlyFans. “I’ve been separated since September of last year, and this has been a thoughtful, ongoing process — not something that happened in the past few days,” she explained of the split. “The meaningful pieces are already behind me, and only the formalities remain.”

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Elizabeth's Divorce Is 'Still Fresh'

Source: MEGA Shannon Elizabeth reportedly wants 'more freedom' since filing for divorce.

Shannon and Borchert were first linked in 2015 and went on to tie the knot in 2021. "Now that she is single, she wants to have a bit more freedom and be wild," a source close to the situation told a on Thursday, April 16. The insider described the split as "rather fresh" since the filing happened in the "last few days."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Elizabeth Announced She Was Joining OnlyFans

Source: MEGA Shannon Elizabeth confirmed on April 16 that she was joining OnlyFans.

Amid the divorce processings, Elizabeth announced she was joining OnlyFans, the subscription-based platform known for promoting adult content creators. “I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms and just be free,” she told People. “I really do think this is the future.” The star explained she was inspired to take control of her own career since it had always been managed by others.

Shannon Elizabeth Rose to Fame on 'American Pie'

Source: MEGA Shannon Elizabeth is best known for her role in 1999's 'American Pie.'