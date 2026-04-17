or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Shannon Elizabeth
OK LogoNEWS

'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Is 'Genuinely Excited' to Start 'New Chapter' After Joining OnlyFans and Divorcing Simon Borchert

Photo of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Actress Shannon Elizabeeth is looking forward to a fresh start.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 17 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Elizabeth is opening up about her new era following her split from husband Simon Borchert and her dive into OnlyFans.

“This is a new chapter for me, and it’s one I’m genuinely excited about," Elizabeth, 52, said in a statement published by a news outlet on Friday, April 17. "I feel stronger, clearer and happier than I have in a very long time."

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Elizabeth Quietly Filed for Divorce

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Shannon Elizabeth quietly filed for divorce prior to announcing her decision to join OnlyFans.
Source: @shannonelizabeth/Instagram

Shannon Elizabeth quietly filed for divorce prior to announcing her decision to join OnlyFans.

Multiple outlets reported on Thursday, April 16, that Elizabeth quietly filed for divorce from the South African conservation specialist before publicly announcing her decision to join OnlyFans.

“I’ve been separated since September of last year, and this has been a thoughtful, ongoing process — not something that happened in the past few days,” she explained of the split. “The meaningful pieces are already behind me, and only the formalities remain.”

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Elizabeth's Divorce Is 'Still Fresh'

Photo of Shannon Elizabeth reportedly wants 'more freedom' since filing for divorce.
Source: MEGA

Shannon Elizabeth reportedly wants 'more freedom' since filing for divorce.

Shannon and Borchert were first linked in 2015 and went on to tie the knot in 2021.

"Now that she is single, she wants to have a bit more freedom and be wild," a source close to the situation told a on Thursday, April 16.

The insider described the split as "rather fresh" since the filing happened in the "last few days."

MORE ON:
Shannon Elizabeth

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Elizabeth Announced She Was Joining OnlyFans

Photo of Shannon Elizabeth confirmed on April 16 that she was joining OnlyFans.
Source: MEGA

Shannon Elizabeth confirmed on April 16 that she was joining OnlyFans.

Amid the divorce processings, Elizabeth announced she was joining OnlyFans, the subscription-based platform known for promoting adult content creators.

“I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms and just be free,” she told People. “I really do think this is the future.”

The star explained she was inspired to take control of her own career since it had always been managed by others.

Shannon Elizabeth Rose to Fame on 'American Pie'

Photo of Shannon Elizabeth is best known for her role in 1999's 'American Pie.'
Source: MEGA

Shannon Elizabeth is best known for her role in 1999's 'American Pie.'

“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” she told the magazine. “This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more s--- side no one has seen and being closer to my fans.”

Elizabeth rose to fame as Nadia in the 1999 raunchy comedy American Pie, which followed a group of senior high school students focused on losing their virginity before graduation. She went on to star in films like 2000's Scary Movie, 2001's Thirteen Ghosts and 2003's Love Actually.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.