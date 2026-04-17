'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Is 'Genuinely Excited' to Start 'New Chapter' After Joining OnlyFans and Divorcing Simon Borchert
April 17 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET
Shannon Elizabeth is opening up about her new era following her split from husband Simon Borchert and her dive into OnlyFans.
“This is a new chapter for me, and it’s one I’m genuinely excited about," Elizabeth, 52, said in a statement published by a news outlet on Friday, April 17. "I feel stronger, clearer and happier than I have in a very long time."
Shannon Elizabeth Quietly Filed for Divorce
Multiple outlets reported on Thursday, April 16, that Elizabeth quietly filed for divorce from the South African conservation specialist before publicly announcing her decision to join OnlyFans.
“I’ve been separated since September of last year, and this has been a thoughtful, ongoing process — not something that happened in the past few days,” she explained of the split. “The meaningful pieces are already behind me, and only the formalities remain.”
Shannon Elizabeth's Divorce Is 'Still Fresh'
Shannon and Borchert were first linked in 2015 and went on to tie the knot in 2021.
"Now that she is single, she wants to have a bit more freedom and be wild," a source close to the situation told a on Thursday, April 16.
The insider described the split as "rather fresh" since the filing happened in the "last few days."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Shannon Elizabeth Announced She Was Joining OnlyFans
Amid the divorce processings, Elizabeth announced she was joining OnlyFans, the subscription-based platform known for promoting adult content creators.
“I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms and just be free,” she told People. “I really do think this is the future.”
The star explained she was inspired to take control of her own career since it had always been managed by others.
Shannon Elizabeth Rose to Fame on 'American Pie'
“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” she told the magazine. “This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more s--- side no one has seen and being closer to my fans.”
Elizabeth rose to fame as Nadia in the 1999 raunchy comedy American Pie, which followed a group of senior high school students focused on losing their virginity before graduation. She went on to star in films like 2000's Scary Movie, 2001's Thirteen Ghosts and 2003's Love Actually.