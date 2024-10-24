America’s Leading Psychic Danielle Egnew’s RMAEA Opens Doors for Those Seeking Spiritual and Energetic Education

Danielle, known for her work on major networks as well as her contributions to publications like The Washington Post, has long been passionate about the energetic arts. The decision to create this academy was born out of her desire to help humanity heal and thrive by providing accessible education in the energetic arts. “I initially planned to launch in 2020, but the pandemic shifted priorities. Now, after four years of preparation, we’re ready to offer something truly special,” she shares.

The academy’s offerings are extensive, featuring a variety of certification courses in fields such as Psychic Development, ET History and UFO Identification, Practical Divination, Herbalism, Energetic Healing (including Reiki and other modalities), Earth Energy Studies, Angelic Studies, Spirit Communication and many more. Each course is structured into four-week blocks, with one-hour weekly classes delivered via Zoom. To ensure personalized attention, each class is limited to 25 participants.

Despite its non-accredited status, the academy aims to provide both personal edification and vocational training. “This isn’t a traditional university. It’s a learning institution designed to expand opportunities in specific fields,” Egnew explains. “We have students from all over the world, ranging from seasoned practitioners to those who are just beginning their journey. The response has been tremendous.”