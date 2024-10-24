America’s Leading Psychic Danielle Egnew’s RMAEA Opens Doors for Those Seeking Spiritual and Energetic Education
Renowned Psychic and Angelic Translator Danielle Egnew has officially launched The Rocky Mountain Academy of Energetic Arts (RMAEA), an online learning institution designed to help individuals explore and develop their energetic and spiritual abilities. After four years of meticulous planning, the academy is now open for enrollment, offering a unique curriculum aimed at enriching lives and fostering a deeper understanding of both physical and energetic wholeness.
Danielle, known for her work on major networks as well as her contributions to publications like The Washington Post, has long been passionate about the energetic arts. The decision to create this academy was born out of her desire to help humanity heal and thrive by providing accessible education in the energetic arts. “I initially planned to launch in 2020, but the pandemic shifted priorities. Now, after four years of preparation, we’re ready to offer something truly special,” she shares.
The academy’s offerings are extensive, featuring a variety of certification courses in fields such as Psychic Development, ET History and UFO Identification, Practical Divination, Herbalism, Energetic Healing (including Reiki and other modalities), Earth Energy Studies, Angelic Studies, Spirit Communication and many more. Each course is structured into four-week blocks, with one-hour weekly classes delivered via Zoom. To ensure personalized attention, each class is limited to 25 participants.
Despite its non-accredited status, the academy aims to provide both personal edification and vocational training. “This isn’t a traditional university. It’s a learning institution designed to expand opportunities in specific fields,” Egnew explains. “We have students from all over the world, ranging from seasoned practitioners to those who are just beginning their journey. The response has been tremendous.”
One of the academy’s standout features is its commitment to affordability and accessibility. At the price of $288 for all four classes, the academy strives to make its courses available to a wide audience while compensating instructors fairly. “I wanted to make these classes as affordable as possible while still ensuring that our instructors are paid for the time and effort they put into preparing these materials,” says Danielle.
All instructors at the academy are vetted professionals in their respective fields. Instructors participate in the academy by invitation only and represent the best of energetic arts across the United States and beyond. “It is truly an honor to have each and every one of these talented individuals sharing their knowledge with our students around the world,” Egnew expresses.
RMAEA prides itself on its small class sizes, allowing for a more personalized learning experience. Students can also access a video archive for viewing outside of class times during the course run, offering flexibility for those with busy schedules.
The academy’s impact on its students has been profound. Danielle describes how students have blossomed as they’ve learned to understand and harness their abilities, particularly in areas like the spiritual gift of empathy. It’s been incredible to watch people’s lives change through these classes,” she shares. “When you provide someone with the education to understand their innate design and the universe around them, they blossom. They move beyond fear and self-doubt, tapping into their potential to create genius results.”
Danielle’s personal journey, from her time as the fearless lead singer of the band Pope Jane to her current role as an educator and healer, has deeply influenced her teaching philosophy. She recalls her own struggles with accepting and embracing her abilities, a journey that eventually led her to become a fierce advocate for those who feel silenced or shamed by societal norms. “I remember the day I decided to fully stand up for my gifts,” she says. “It was a turning point that allowed me to help others do the same. This academy is an extension of that mission - to help people embrace who they are and utilize their gifts to their fullest potential.”
As the Rocky Mountain Academy of Energetic Arts expands, enrollment is ongoing. Danielle Egnew remains committed to her mission of helping humanity heal and honoring the call to physical and energetic wholeness. “We don’t have to apologize for how we’re designed. This academy is for those who want to embrace who they are and lead with love.”