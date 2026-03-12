or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Janice Dickinson
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'America's Next Top Model' Contestants Were 'Tortured' to Boost Tyra Banks' 'Ego,' Claims Janice Dickinson: 'She Didn't Want Competition'

Split photo of Tyra Banks and Janice Dickinson
Source: mega

Janice Dickinson was a judge on 'ANTM' from 2003 to 2006.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 12 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Janice Dickinson is coming clean about her time on America's Next Top Model amid a deep dive into the controversial series.

During her appearance on the docuseries Dirty Rotten Scandals, Dickinson chastised host Tyra Banks for the way she treated the contestants, claiming the series "really tortured these girls for Tyra's ego."

Article continues below advertisement

Janice Dickinson Labels Tyra Banks 'a Hardcore B----'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Janice Dickinson claimed Tyra Banks tore down 'ANTM' contestants to boost her own ego.
Source: mega

Janice Dickinson claimed Tyra Banks tore down 'ANTM' contestants to boost her own ego.

"[Banks] put the girls down for everything — their hairstyles, the way they walked, the way they hold their face. It really tore their ego and identity," she confessed. "I was there and I saw it for four seasons. She was a hardcore b----."

Some of her cruel demeanor may have stemmed from allegations that "Tyra didn't want any competition," Dickinson said.

"She would go harder on the Black girls on the show, because it's about competitiveness and jealousy and her being older than these young models," Dickinson, 71, spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Janice Dickinson claimed the series 'encouraged' her to be 'cruel' to the contestants.
Source: mega

Janice Dickinson claimed the series 'encouraged' her to be 'cruel' to the contestants.

"She was always trying to be this tough team mom to the girls, but she just did not build up enough confidence in the girls," the former model continued. "They left the show completely depressed and depleted while she got so effing rich."

Dickinson also claimed she too was encouraged to be rude, claiming producers and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star "were begging me to be harsher and cruel, like Simon Cowell was on American Idol."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyra Banks Admits She 'Went Too Far'

MORE ON:
Janice Dickinson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Tyra Banks admitted she 'went too far' while hosting the show.
Source: netflix

Tyra Banks admitted she 'went too far' while hosting the show.

While Banks, 52, didn't appear in Dirty Rotten Scandals, she did sit down for Netflix's Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, which exposed the show's dark side and controversies.

"I knew I went too far," the Life-Size actress confessed. "It was very, very intense, but you guys were demanding it, so we kept pushing it, more and more and more."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @eentertainment/instagram

Tyra Banks was 'very emotional' when she filmed for Netflix's docuseries on 'ANTM.'

Co-director Mor Loushy revealed it took "several months" of negotiations before Banks agreed to sit down.

"Tyra decided that it's time for her to speak up," Loushy said. "We didn't know what to expect. We came, and she was very emotional. She wanted to tell her side of the story, like the contestants are telling their side of the story."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Show's Controversial Moments

Photo of 'ANTM' winner Yoanna House felt like 'an animal for spectator sport' while on the show.
Source: @yomania/instagram

'ANTM' winner Yoanna House felt like 'an animal for spectator sport' while on the show.

Cycle 2 winner Yoanna House revealed being judged on the show was like being in a "narcissistic relationship," as they went "from the love-bombing back to getting devalued at the drop of a hat."

"One minute they're saying, 'You're so beautiful,' the next minute, 'Oh, your body, you have all these issues,'" she recalled.

"You're almost an animal for spectator sport versus a human being," House, 45, shared. "It felt like it was an experiment to see how easy we could crack and break."

Keenyah Hi, 40, commented on the show's notorious "race swapping" episode, where contestants altered their skin color: "You don't really have the courage at the time to say, 'Hey, this isn't politically correct,' or however you may feel."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.