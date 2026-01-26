Tyra Banks Admits She Went 'Too Far' While Hosting 'America’s Next Top Model': 'It Was Very, Very Intense'

Article continues below advertisement

Tyra Banks has some regrets about her time hosting America’s Next Top Model. In a new trailer for the Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, the supermodel, 52, admitted she made mistakes during her time on the show, which aired from 2003 to 2018.

“I haven’t really said much, but now it’s time.”



Tyra Banks, Jay Manuel, Nigel Barker, Miss J Alexander and former contestants are featured in an explosive new documentary about America’s Next Top Model, one of the most popular — and controversial — reality shows of all-time.… pic.twitter.com/wIxQjQiqnG — Netflix (@netflix) January 26, 2026 Source: @netflix/X There will be a new docuseries about 'America's Next Top Model.'

"I knew I went too far. It was very, very intense, but you guys were demanding it, so we kept pushing it, more and more and more," Banks said in a trailer for the documentary, which drops on February 16. Fans did not seem to approve of her commentary. “Throwing your blame of the actions on your audience is crazy,” one YouTube user wrote, while another raged, “Tyra is a villain, point blank.”

'America's Next Top Model' Got Roasted for 'Blackface'

Source: Netflix/YouTube Tyra Banks hosted 'America's Next Top Model' for 23 seasons.

Controversial moments from the series have gone viral over the years, including one season’s “race swap” episode. Models were sent into hair and makeup to transform into a race other than their own, and the decision to utilize “blackface” caused an uproar online. “How is she not canceled?” one person asked about Banks on TikTok, while another said, This is not ok ahhhh wtf.” “I’m rewatching the series and it’s honestly shocking how out of touch even cycle 20 was,” a third expressed. “But this is horrid. Shows how much society can still grow!”

Tyra Banks Addresses 'ANTM' Controversy

Source: Netflix/YouTube Tyra Banks admitted she made mistakes on 'America's Next Top Model.'

Banks addressed the controversial history of ANTM at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in February 2025. “Over 20 years ago I created a show called America’s Next Top Model,” she started. “And you guys have no idea how hard we fought to bring the diversity to that television show at a time when it didn’t exist; to show different beauties at a time when the world was like, ‘What? You casting that?’ A time when people in the fashion industry were telling me, ‘You putting the girls from the hood on your show?’”

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube 'America's Next Top Model' has been criticized for racial discrimination.

Banks continued, “I was like, ‘Why can the girl from the trailer park become a supermodel but the girl that’s chilin’ in the park in the hood can’t?’ And we fought and we struggled and we made it happen.”

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Tyra Banks admitted she 'said some dumb s---' on 'ANTM.'