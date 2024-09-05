American Express Is Serving Up A Tennis-Inspired Ice Cream Flavor at the 2024 U.S. Open

Longtime partner of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, American Express, is back at it! And this year, they’re celebrating New York City’s love for tennis in the best way — with ice cream!

The credit card brand created a Van Leeuwen limited-edition tennis-inspired ice cream flavor, “Match Point Mint Chip x Amex.” The green mint chip with blue frosting swirl ice cream is available throughout the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, during the two week Grand Slam tournament — but it will also be available at 23 Van Leeuwen scoop shops across New York City (while supplies last)!