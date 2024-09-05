American Express Is Serving Up A Tennis-Inspired Ice Cream Flavor at the 2024 U.S. Open
Longtime partner of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, American Express, is back at it! And this year, they’re celebrating New York City’s love for tennis in the best way — with ice cream!
The credit card brand created a Van Leeuwen limited-edition tennis-inspired ice cream flavor, “Match Point Mint Chip x Amex.” The green mint chip with blue frosting swirl ice cream is available throughout the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, during the two week Grand Slam tournament — but it will also be available at 23 Van Leeuwen scoop shops across New York City (while supplies last)!
But that's not the only involvement from AmEx! Back for 2024 is the U.S. Open American Express Fan Experience, which features the return of immersive experiences, like the fan-favorite Glow Tennis game, as well a new tennis ball customization station, where all fans — both cardholders and non-cardholders alike — can take home a memento from the tournament.
Upstairs in the cardholder-only section Card Member Lounge, AmEx cardholders can personalize merchandise at the expanded Ralph Lauren Clubhouse using a “Create Your Own” kiosk, and get a live portrait drawn by local artists The Artist Zac and SLEW. Save the best for last: try the mini scoop of the new limited-edition ice cream flavor!
Platinum card members have the ability to make a reservation in the pop-up Centurion Lounge, located in the Louis Armstrong Stadium, on the second level. There, guests can enjoy dishes curated by Executive Chef partners Cédric Vongerichten and Michael Solomonov, and cocktails (or mocktails) curated by Centurion Lounge Mixologist Jim Meehan. And there's an immersive activation in the lounge, too! Inspired by Amex Travel's 2024 Trending Destinations, members can design and personalize travel pockets, and send postcards from dream destinations.
If you're planning to attend the U.S. Open this week, be sure to stop by and or all of the American Express areas to add even more fun, excitement, food and drinks to your tennis experience! Love all!