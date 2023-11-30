Home > News NEWS Amy Delson's Dazzling Designs and Her Shining Path to Jewelry Stardom Unveiled! Pictured: Amy Delson CEO

Where we may once have had to choose between high-end fine jewelry and budget-friendly high-street pieces, Amy Delson Jewelry stands as a symbol of creativity, craftsmanship, affordability, and a commitment to sustainable practices. This jewelry brand is the brainchild of Amy Delson. Her journey through different career paths, from a pre-med English major to advertising, theater, and luxury real estate marketing, has shaped her unique perspective as a jewelry designer. Born out of a desire to preserve the sentimental value of family heirlooms, Amy's journey began in the intimate setting of jewelry classes while her children were barely in preschool. She immersed herself in various techniques, from soldering, sawing and forging to working with alternative materials. The 92nd Street Y became her artistic haven, providing a space for her to hone her skills and explore the vast world of jewelry design.

Amy's ascent in the industry was due to the creation of a hand-sawed and hand-hammered roll-printed brass cuff. When a designer requested 18 of these cuffs in a tight timeframe, Amy rose to the occasion, attracting media attention and laying the foundation for her venture. Yet, life's twists led her back to the corporate world temporarily. It was during this period that Amy realized her heart yearned for the world of jewelry. Balancing a corporate job, custom jewelry projects, and charitable endeavors, she discovered her true calling. Amy's business, however, didn't fully crystallize until 2020 when she launched her Shopify website amid the challenges of the pandemic.

As a solo entrepreneur, Amy faced the challenge of self-teaching various skills necessary for her craft. Upcycling became a central theme, breathing new life into broken pieces of jewelry with sentimental value. Amy's commitment to ethical practices extends to her collaboration with skilled local artisans. While this choice impacts costs slightly, it ensures fair compensation for experienced craftspeople, resulting in an affordable luxury for her clientele. The approachable luxury price point for her pieces makes her creations accessible to a wider audience. Her venture into jewelry design is not just a profession but a profound expression of her love for storytelling, architecture, and culture. This amalgamation of influences is evident in her collection, authenticating years of designing, carving, and combining gemstones, 18k gold vermeil, and sterling silver.

Pictured: Ombré Opulence Collection, featuring Garnet, Citrine, London Blue Topaz, Swiss Blue Topaz, Sky Blue Topaz, and Amethyst stones

Amy's dedication to sustainability goes beyond her craft, as she contemplates expanding her brand into fine jewelry and a lifestyle-oriented product line. This vision aligns with her ethos of “Joie de Vivre,” infused into products like scented candles, home goods, and more. In her own words, Amy encapsulates her journey, stating, "My creativity and what I could put out in the world are the most meaningful ways to contribute and make people happy." Amy Delson's jewelry isn't just about aesthetics; it's a narrative, a connection to the past, and a celebration of the beauty that can be found in the old made new.