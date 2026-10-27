Amy Duggar Slams Disgraced Cousin Josh Duggar, Says He Should 'Rot in Prison' as She Speaks Out Against Him

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Amy Duggar has spoken out against her cousin Josh Duggar as he continues to challenge his child p--- conviction. She said, "I find it comical at this stage of his sentence. Just rot in there," rather than seek another chance at freedom. During the Monday, October 26, episode of "Fire Chats: The Mindfire Pod," a podcast hosted by Carrie Berk, Amy criticized Josh's repeated legal efforts and questioned what he expected to happen after his release.

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Amy Duggar Criticizes Josh Duggar's Appeals

Source: @CARRIE BERK/YOUTUBE Amy Duggar criticized Josh Duggar's repeated attempts to challenge his conviction.

Amy shared her thoughts on Josh's continued attempts to challenge his conviction, suggesting that his response to criticism reflected a deeper issue. "Give it a rest already," she said. "Here’s what I think: Narcissistic people don’t like to be wrong. They don’t like someone questioning their character and making them look like they’re this horrible person, and they don’t think they are," she continued. "This is all what narcissistic people do. This is textbook, exactly the way a narcissist handles the situation," Amy added.

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Source: MEGA Amy Duggar shared her thoughts on Josh Duggar's response to criticism during a podcast appearance.

Josh was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021 and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He has maintained his innocence and argued that there were "errors in the admission of forensic evidence" during his trial. His legal team has continued to pursue appeals, including a filing in June after a judge denied his motion to vacate his conviction.

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Amy Duggar Questions Josh Duggar's Future After Prison

Source: @CARRIE BERK/YOUTUBE Amy Duggar questioned what Josh Duggar expected his life to look like after prison.

Amy also questioned what Josh expected his life to look like after prison. "Will you just stay in there? What do you think is going to happen when you get out? What does he think? Does he think he’s going to go back to normal life and have a job? The whole thing is a train wreck that I can’t look away from," she said. When asked whether Josh could be released before his scheduled date, Amy firmly opposed the possibility. "There’s no way he needs to be out," she said. "There’s no way there needs to be any kind of freedom for that man. No shot," she added. Josh is tentatively scheduled for release in February 2033, although his release date has been pushed back several times. Meanwhile, his wife, Anna Duggar, continues to support him while raising their seven children in Arkansas.

Amy Duggar Opens Up About Family Estrangement

Source: @AMYRACHELLEKING/INSTAGRAM Amy Duggar discussed her distance from relatives amid the family's legal troubles.