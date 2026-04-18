Which Duggar Family Members Have Spoken Out About Joseph Duggar's Scandal?

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Josh Duggar

Source: MEGA Several Duggar family members have spoken out following the allegations against Joseph Duggar.

The shocking allegations against Joseph Duggar have left his family "shocked" and "sickened." The 19 Kids and Counting star was arrested on March 18 after the Bay County Sheriff's Office filed charges alleging he molested a 9-year-old girl multiple times during a 2020 vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla. He pleaded not guilty to all charges: lewd and lascivious behavior involving molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older. Following his arrest, his brother Josh Duggar expressed support from the FCI I Seagoville federal prison, where he is serving a 12.5-year sentence for receiving child p---------. The disgraced reality star's lawyer said Joseph's arrest deeply saddens Josh. "Josh understands the stigma of being accused," the attorney said. "He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life. He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalized fiction." Although the siblings "are not in frequent communication," Josh reportedly "hopes and prays for his brother's well-being in this difficult time."

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Jill Duggar Dillard

Source: @jillmdillard/Instagram He was arrested on March 18.

In a post on the Dillard Family blog on March 19, Jill Duggar Dillard said the family was "shocked" to learn of Joseph's arrest. "We first learned of anything related to his charges yesterday via a text from a friend who messaged us about the recent media reports of Joseph's arrest and his alleged confession to molesting a juvenile female in 2020," it added. "We are shocked and heartbroken." The message continued, "We strongly condemn abuse. We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved. Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family. We pray God gives her strength, comfort and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead."

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Amy Duggar King

Source: MEGA Joseph Duggar is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2020.

Joseph's cousin Amy Duggar King said she was "sickened, heartbroken and deeply angry" in light of the allegations. "My first thoughts are with the victim, a child who deserved to be safe, protected and surrounded by people she could trust," she said in an Instagram video on March 20. "The courage it took for her to come forward, especially after years of carrying something so heavy, cannot be overstated. That bravery deserves to be honored above all else." She stated her first thoughts "are with the victim," adding she was "utterly shocked to hear about these allegations and Joseph's arrest." "At the same time, I am not surprised that another alleged predator has emerged from this toxic system," she declared. Amy also referred to Josh in her statement, noting, "For years, I have spoken out about the importance of truth, accountability and protecting children, even when it meant going against my own family. Family ties should never equal automatic trust or access, especially when it comes to the safety of children." "When an image is protected over truth, and silence is chosen over accountability, it creates an environment where abuse can thrive," she said. She concluded her statement by sharing she "is praying for the victim and her family as they walk through what is sure to be an incredibly difficult road ahead." "Recognizing that we do not yet know the full picture, I am also praying for Joseph's wife, Kendra, as she begins to process this, and for the protection of their children," she expressed. "I'm praying for eyes to be opened and above all, I pray that justice will be served to the fullest."

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Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

Source: @jingervuolo/Instagram His wife, Kendra Duggar, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center days later.

During the March 25 episode of the "Jinger & Jeremy" podcast, Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, discussed the "long week" the Duggar family faced following Joseph's arrest. "It's been one of those weeks that feels like years," the Counting On alum noted. "And I did not think my heart could break like it has this week. The pain and heartbreak that we've had over this and just thinking of how it's affected so many, yeah, it's just unthinkable. So hard and painful on many levels." Jeremy, who said the news was "devastating to hear," revealed he and his wife were "taking a bit of space this week" to come to terms with the situation. "Thinking about the victim who was brave enough to share her story has been heartbreaking," the former professional soccer goalkeeper added. "Just the effect on that young person's life is unimaginable. And then to see the ripple effect of that horrific crime across the board … I think that's been for me, the forefront of my mind is just thinking [about] the horror of a crime like that affecting so many for so many years. It's devastating to think about." Jeremy added they have been "praying for the victim," while Jinger admitted, "I don't even have words." "You can't be prepared for news like this," she emphasized. "Even though we've experienced something very similar before with one of my other siblings who made unthinkable choices and decisions that have affected all of us. And yet, the pain and hurt that's caused to us … it's hard to know what to do sometimes, moving forward. You just feel the weight of it."

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Jason and Maddie Duggar

Source: @jaseduggar/Instagram Joseph and Kendra Duggar have been married since 2017.

Jason and Maddie Duggar issued a joint statement on Instagram on March 26, revealing they had spent the week "completely shocked, confused, and grieved to list a few emotions." "We are disgusted to hear the news about my brother, however, this isn't about how it's impacted our lives. Our hearts are burdened because a child's life has been turned upside down due to evil actions of someone who should have never hurt the vulnerable," they stated. Describing the allegations as "something unthinkable," Jason and Maddie said, "We are angered by what has happened, and we pray God's righteous hand and the court system will serve justice in the situation as deserved. Maddie and I have always had a special place in our hearts for the vulnerable around us, and we will continue to do so. To fathom that someone would abuse their authority to harass the innocent is vile." They concluded the statement by asking fans to pray for the victim "who has been brave enough to share what has happened." "We also ask that you pray for his family at this time, as his children must face the reality of losing a father that should have been a spiritual leader in their lives," they added. "We stand with innocent children. Always."

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Joy-Anna Duggar

Source: @joy4site/Instagram Kendra Duggar's arrest reportedly had 'nothing to do' with her husband's case.

Joseph's sister Joy-Anna Duggar spoke out for the first time more than a week after her older sibling's shocking arrest. "What has come out about my brother is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing," she wrote in a statement via her Instagram Story on March 26. "My heart is with the victim, and I am grieved by the pain and harm caused." Joy-Anna said she had been "a wreck this week" and was "taking time to process." "I have a few pre-filmed commitments that I have to post, but I will be taking some much-needed time with my family. Thank you for your prayers," she wrote.

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Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

Source: @duggarfam/Instagram They share four children.

The Duggar family's patriarch and matriarch Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were "heartbroken over this entire situation," a representative told People on March 30. The spokesperson also said, "Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping [his wife] Kendra and her children during this difficult time. They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many." In Jim's email to Joseph, obtained by a news outlet on April 2, the father-of-19 slammed his son's "terrible decisions" and urged him to "accept the situation" and pray for God to have "mercy" on him. "But you're probably gonna face a [sic] major consequences for several years to come," Jim wrote. "I pray that God will bring other Christians into your life to encourage you and that you can also point people to Christ even through the time you're in jail and prison. God will be with you! He will get you and your family through!"

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Jana Duggar

Source: @janamduggar/Instagram Joseph Duggar pleaded not guilty to the charges.