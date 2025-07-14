or
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Offer Insight on Cheating After Their Own Workplace Affair

Photo of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shared their controversial take on cheating after a fan asked for advice, years after their own workplace affair made headlines.

By:

July 14 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Offered Their Thoughts on Cheating

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes offered their thoughts on infidelity.

Robach, 52, and Holmes, 47, shared a letter they received from a fan as part of their “Ask Amy and T.J.” advice column for Yahoo Life on Monday, July 14, which read, “My ex and I dated for five years before we broke up. He cheated on me with my colleague. I was rightfully upset. We had even started to talk about a future and marriage. So I didn’t want to give him a second chance.”

The anonymous person revealed they were “considering going back” to their cheating ex, something Robach and Holmes fiercely objected.

Amy Robach Doesn't Believe in Reuniting With a Cheating Ex

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach agreed people often don't 'change' after cheating.

“Should you go back to him? My answer is no. You broke up for a reason, and I don’t believe that someone cheats out of the blue. It obviously spoke to the quality of your relationship,” Robach responded. “I don’t know what changed so dramatically about him, or what you think changed so dramatically about him.”

Although the former GMA3 host agreed that the cheating ex may have made some changes, she added, “He’s still the same person you broke up with. The same person it wasn’t working out with. How are things going to change?”

Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes Agreed With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are no strangers to the fallout of infidelity.

Holmes agreed with his co-host, adding that the person writing in was “making excuses” to justify wanting their ex back.

“I don’t think you know who he is now. Who have you been dating since you and he broke up? Who is he dating? Have you been sitting around waiting for him for two years?” he wrote. “And now you think he’s improved because he’s got a f------- pet, and now he’s cool? I don’t think anything that you know of has actually changed about this man.”

Holmes and Robach are no strangers to the fallout of infidelity, having faced public scrutiny after their alleged workplace romance made headlines in November 2022. The former GMA3 co-hosts were photographed looking cozy while still married to other people — Robach to actor Andrew Shue, and Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both have since finalized their respective divorces.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Went Public With Their Relationship in 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went public with their relationship in 2023.

The couple eventually went public about the timeline of their relationship in December 2023 after launching their “Amy & T.J.” podcast.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said during the first episode of “Amy and T.J.”

