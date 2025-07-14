Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Offer Insight on Cheating After Their Own Workplace Affair

Holmes agreed with his co-host, adding that the person writing in was “making excuses” to justify wanting their ex back.

“I don’t think you know who he is now. Who have you been dating since you and he broke up? Who is he dating? Have you been sitting around waiting for him for two years?” he wrote. “And now you think he’s improved because he’s got a f------- pet, and now he’s cool? I don’t think anything that you know of has actually changed about this man.”

Holmes and Robach are no strangers to the fallout of infidelity, having faced public scrutiny after their alleged workplace romance made headlines in November 2022. The former GMA3 co-hosts were photographed looking cozy while still married to other people — Robach to actor Andrew Shue, and Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both have since finalized their respective divorces.