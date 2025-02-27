Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Move in Together After Divorces From Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: 'It's Not Revenge'

An insider shared the couple is "focused on creating a healthy living situation" as the blonde beauty and the hunk work to make his apartment their new home. The official move came about six months after Robach left her pad to her daughter, who was experiencing an infestation in her own apartment.

The source noted the pair is "excited to finally be able to take their romance to the next level without any guilt or shame," following all the backlash they received for their 2022 romance.

As OK! shared, the stars caused drama when their love was revealed to the public, as they had not yet announced they were both in the middle of divorces. Holmes and Robach both claimed they didn't cheat on their former spouses.