Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Move in Together After Divorces From Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: 'It's Not Revenge'
Taking the next step!
According to a source, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have started living together following their respective divorces from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
“[They] have moved in together,” the insider spilled of the actor and the lawyer, who started dating after the two former ABC anchors got together. “It’s not revenge. It’s real.”
Shue, 58, and Fiebig, 47, “are doing great and very much in love,” the confidante added of the pair, who were first romantically linked in December 2023 but first got together six months prior.
“Marriage is a big step, so they’re cautious and careful because they got hurt the last time,” the source noted of the duo tying the knot. “It’s more important for them to just be in love, live together, travel and enjoy each other.”
At the time their romance was revealed — which was about one year after Robach and Holmes’ scandalous relationship was exposed — another insider explained that the scorned spouses had tons in common.
“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” they stated. “They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on.”
As OK! previously reported, Robach, 52, and Holmes, 47, also recently moved in together, though it may not be going as well as they expected.
An insider shared the couple is "focused on creating a healthy living situation" as the blonde beauty and the hunk work to make his apartment their new home. The official move came about six months after Robach left her pad to her daughter, who was experiencing an infestation in her own apartment.
The source noted the pair is "excited to finally be able to take their romance to the next level without any guilt or shame," following all the backlash they received for their 2022 romance.
As OK! shared, the stars caused drama when their love was revealed to the public, as they had not yet announced they were both in the middle of divorces. Holmes and Robach both claimed they didn't cheat on their former spouses.
While their natural “next step” would be an engagement, the mother-of-two "feels the way it will last is if they put healthy boundaries and communication in place," said the confidante.
The source explained Robach "would like to work on their communication skills” before they jump into marriage, as "she believes it’s the secret to a healthy and lasting relationship."
On a recent episode of Jennie Garth and Jana Kramer's "I Do, Part 2" podcast, Holmes confessed they have not seen a professional to address their issues, but he’s open to the idea.
"I haven’t done couples therapy with Robach yet. We’ve talked about doing so," he stated. "We don’t know why — we just want to go and see what happens."
