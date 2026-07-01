Amy Schumer Hilariously Attempts Iconic 'Baywatch' Run After Drastic Weight-Loss Transformation: Watch
July 1 2026, Updated 4:18 p.m. ET
Amy Schumer gave fans a laugh after attempting to recreate the iconic slow-motion Baywatch run during a day at the beach with her mother.
Instead of getting the cinematic clip she envisioned, the comedian shared the hilariously botched result on Instagram while showing off her recent weight-loss transformation.
'Here's What We Got'
Schumer took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she had a simple request for her mom while the pair enjoyed a beach outing.
"Asked my dear mother to get a funny Baywatch running video of me and here's what we got," she wrote over a clip of herself standing barefoot on the sand in a black one-piece swimsuit as waves crashed behind her.
Rather than capturing a dramatic slow-motion run, the footage mostly showed Schumer standing in place before the camera awkwardly shifted, missing the moment she had hoped to film.
The Second Attempt Wasn't Much Better
Schumer shared a second Instagram Story moments later, captioning it simply, "And this."
The brief video showed the comedian standing on the beach, looking off toward someone just out of frame as the ocean rolled in behind her.
Like the first Story, the clip appeared to playfully underscore that her attempt at recreating an iconic Baywatch moment hadn't exactly gone as planned.
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Fans Have Been Talking About Her Weight Loss
Schumer's beach post comes as fans continue to notice her recent weight-loss transformation.
Earlier this year, the comedian turned heads after sharing a mirror selfie in a curve-hugging, one-piece swimsuit that showcased her slimmer figure.
Posing in what appeared to be a luxurious bathroom, Schumer accessorized with oversized sunglasses and wore her hair in a messy bun, keeping the look casual and effortless.
Naturally, she paired the glamorous snap with her trademark wit, captioning the photo, "Thirsty enough for ya?"
Amy Schumer Has Embraced a New Chapter
The swimsuit post came just weeks after Schumer opened up about feeling happier and healthier following her split from husband Chris Fischer.
"I am the healthiest I've ever been. Laughing hard with your friends is so essential," she wrote alongside a February 16 Instagram post.
"Don't forget! Good for your body! Close your eyes and breathe. Move around. Jump in water whenever you have the chance and get your face out of your screen and in front of other people," she added.
The comedian announced their end of their seven-year marriage in December 2025.
"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son," she wrote at the time. "We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time... Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."