Amy Schumer Hilariously Attempts Iconic 'Baywatch' Run After Drastic Weight-Loss Transformation: Watch

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Amy Schumer gave fans a laugh after attempting to recreate the iconic slow-motion Baywatch run during a day at the beach with her mother. Instead of getting the cinematic clip she envisioned, the comedian shared the hilariously botched result on Instagram while showing off her recent weight-loss transformation.

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'Here's What We Got'

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram The comedian joked that her mother completely missed the shot she was hoping to capture.

Schumer took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she had a simple request for her mom while the pair enjoyed a beach outing. "Asked my dear mother to get a funny Baywatch running video of me and here's what we got," she wrote over a clip of herself standing barefoot on the sand in a black one-piece swimsuit as waves crashed behind her. Rather than capturing a dramatic slow-motion run, the footage mostly showed Schumer standing in place before the camera awkwardly shifted, missing the moment she had hoped to film.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Her mom tried to do the slow motion effect, but it didn't work out.

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The Second Attempt Wasn't Much Better

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Instead of a dramatic slow-motion run, the brief clip mostly showed Amy Schumer standing on the shoreline.

Schumer shared a second Instagram Story moments later, captioning it simply, "And this." The brief video showed the comedian standing on the beach, looking off toward someone just out of frame as the ocean rolled in behind her. Like the first Story, the clip appeared to playfully underscore that her attempt at recreating an iconic Baywatch moment hadn't exactly gone as planned.

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Fans Have Been Talking About Her Weight Loss

Source: mega Earlier this year, Amy Schumer showed off her slimmer figure in a one-piece swimsuit.

Schumer's beach post comes as fans continue to notice her recent weight-loss transformation. Earlier this year, the comedian turned heads after sharing a mirror selfie in a curve-hugging, one-piece swimsuit that showcased her slimmer figure. Posing in what appeared to be a luxurious bathroom, Schumer accessorized with oversized sunglasses and wore her hair in a messy bun, keeping the look casual and effortless. Naturally, she paired the glamorous snap with her trademark wit, captioning the photo, "Thirsty enough for ya?"

Amy Schumer Has Embraced a New Chapter

Source: mega Amy Schumer has also opened up about feeling 'the healthiest I've ever been' following her split from ex-husband Chris Fischer.