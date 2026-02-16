Bikini-Clad Amy Schumer Declares She's the 'Healthiest I've Ever Been' 2 Months After Announcing Chris Fischer Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer is thriving just two months after announcing her split from Chris Fischer. "I am the healthiest I’ve ever been. Laughing hard with your friends is so essential," Schumer, 44, wrote in a lengthy post shared via Instagram on Monday, February 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer Is the 'Healthiest' She's Ever Been

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer declared she's the 'healthiest' she's ever been in February 2026.

In the photo, the comedian looked fresh-faced in oversized white sunglasses as she posed at the bow of a boat, with waves crashing against the cliffs behind her. "Don’t forget! Good for your body! Close your eyes and breathe. Move around," she urged her followers. "Jump in water whenever you have the chance and get your face out of your screen and in front of other people."

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer Showed Off Her Figure in Red Swimsuit

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer posed in a red bikini while on vacation.

Schumer shared more footage from her sun-soaked vacation hours earlier, posing in a two-piece siren-red swimsuit as she dove headfirst into deep water from a platform. "She’s thriving," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another admirer added, "Pure joy." "So happy for you honey! You deserve all the love and happiness," a third added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer Announced Split From Chris Fischer

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer announced their split in December 2025.

Schumer's focus on her health comes after the Kinda Pregnant star split from Fischer, 45, in December 2025. "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” she wrote via Instagram on December 12, 2025. “We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Tied the Knot in 2018

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer made it down the aisle in 2018 after just a few months together.