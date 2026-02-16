Bikini-Clad Amy Schumer Declares She's the 'Healthiest I've Ever Been' 2 Months After Announcing Chris Fischer Divorce
Feb. 16 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Amy Schumer is thriving just two months after announcing her split from Chris Fischer.
"I am the healthiest I’ve ever been. Laughing hard with your friends is so essential," Schumer, 44, wrote in a lengthy post shared via Instagram on Monday, February 16.
Amy Schumer Is the 'Healthiest' She's Ever Been
In the photo, the comedian looked fresh-faced in oversized white sunglasses as she posed at the bow of a boat, with waves crashing against the cliffs behind her.
"Don’t forget! Good for your body! Close your eyes and breathe. Move around," she urged her followers. "Jump in water whenever you have the chance and get your face out of your screen and in front of other people."
Amy Schumer Showed Off Her Figure in Red Swimsuit
Schumer shared more footage from her sun-soaked vacation hours earlier, posing in a two-piece siren-red swimsuit as she dove headfirst into deep water from a platform.
"She’s thriving," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another admirer added, "Pure joy."
"So happy for you honey! You deserve all the love and happiness," a third added.
- Amy Schumer Files for Divorce From Chris Fischer After More Than 7 Years of Marriage
- Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at New Single Status as She Jokes About Not Having NYE Kiss After Chris Fischer Split: 'Who's Kissing This at Midnight?'
- Amy Schumer Has Odd Response to Chris Fischer Divorce Rumors: 'Nothing to Do With Weight Loss or Autism'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Amy Schumer Announced Split From Chris Fischer
Schumer's focus on her health comes after the Kinda Pregnant star split from Fischer, 45, in December 2025.
"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” she wrote via Instagram on December 12, 2025. “We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Tied the Knot in 2018
Schumer and Fischer made it down the aisle in 2018 after just a few months of dating. Their breakup came nearly one month after fans noticed the Trainwreck star scrubbed all the photos from her Instagram feed, which included photos with the chef.
That same month, Schumer directly responded to rumors surrounding her marriage while promoting the Hulu series All’s Fair.
"And Chris and I are still married," she said in an Instagram Story posted on November 6, 2025.