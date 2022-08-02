On Monday, August 1, Amy Schumer showed a little too much skin in an Instagram selfie — and she was blatantly called out for the blunder by Orlando Bloom!

The snap showed her wearing a sleeveless top and standing next to an unidentified silver-haired man, but her shirt was situated a bit too low on one side, prompting the Aussie actor to comment, "Free the nipple" with a few laughing emojis.