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Amy Schumer Says 'Sophisticated' Son Gene, 7, Is 'So Hilariously Funny': 'He’ll Really Surprise Me With What His Mind Is Able to Do'

Image of Amy Schumer and Gene Fischer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer takes joy in her son Gene's sense of humor.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

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Amy Schumer is known for her outrageous brand of observational comedy — and it turns out that it runs in the family.

Her 7-year-old son, Gene Fischer — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Fischer — has a way of making her laugh.

“He’s so funny, he’s so hilariously funny,” she said in an appearance on Beyond the Program with Jim Curtis. “And he gets funnier and funnier as he’s understanding more. Once a day he’ll really surprise me with what his mind was able to do. That he’s sophisticated enough to make the joke he made.”

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'He Loves Making People Laugh'

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Image of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer said her 7-year-old son is quick with a joke.

She gave an example: “Yesterday, he was doing something, and I said ‘You know, if you did that in school....' and he said ‘[I would] get sent to the principal's office?’ I said, ‘Worse.’ He said, ‘Vice principal’s office?’ And we were both just laughing so hard. It came so quick. He loves making people laugh.”

On a more serious note, she continues to try to teach her son to express his feelings in a healthy way.

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'How Do You Feel? What Do You Want Me to Know?'

Image of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer said she's teaching her son to express himself.

“The first thing I wanted to do that was most important with my son was to teach him to express himself,” she said. “And to feel empowered to express himself. Just, how do you feel? What do you want me to know?”

She said this kind of education is important for growth.

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'I'm Very Grateful and Proud That He's an Empathetic Little Boy'

Image of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer said she's teaching her son to avoid toxic masculinity.

“So many boys are taught to hold onto their feelings and that grows into very toxic and dangerous masculinity,” she said. “So that was number one. Consent, even at 7. People’s physical boundaries, listening to them is huge, and also to protect other people. There’s a trans classmate and I’m like one of your jobs is to protect them. And I just see that naturally in him. I’m very grateful and proud that he’s an empathetic little boy.”

'Laughter Is a Good Thing'

Image of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer is writing a children's book.

Parenting led Schumer to write her first children’s book, coming out in March.

“[It was] really inspired by that moment I had with my director, when I was 5 explaining that people aren’t laughing at me, that laughter is a good thing,” she explained. “It’s about a little girl who wants to learn how to tell a joke, how to write a joke. It's called a Joke of Her Own.”

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