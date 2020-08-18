After comedian Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer welcomed their first child, Gene David, in May 2019, the 39-year-old decided she can’t get pregnant ever again but still hopes to expand her family.

“We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” the mother of one explained. “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again.”

In January, the star shared a post of her bruised stomach after a week into IVF. She wrote: “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do.”

The actress even posted her number for women to reach out to her, explaining that she and Fischer are trying to give Gene a sibling.

The Trainwreck actress had always been very open about her fertility struggles, getting into explicit details about the pain she had endured while being pregnant during her comedy film, Amy Schumer Growing.

In a light-hearted and comedic tone, Schumer started her set announcing: “I’m f**king pregnant!”

In a sneak peek for this week’s Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Schumer explained that she won’t go through IVF again because of how difficult it was for her husband, 40-year-old Fischer.

“I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again,” she said. “We thought about a surrogate, but I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

The I Feel Pretty actress and her chef husband have been loving their time with one-year-old Gene.

“Life is so much more beautiful,” Schumer gushed. “He’s the best thing in my life.”

The star posted a touching and adorable photo of their happy family on Instagram June 16. They are all lying down together with baby Gene smiling up at the camera. Schumer captioned the photo: “trying time appreciate every second.”

In her HBO Max documentary, Expecting Amy, the comedian and actress disclosed her struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum during pregnancy. She explained that hyperemesis gravidarum – extreme morning sickness – felt like having food poisoning for nine months.

“I have hyperemesis and it blows,” she admitted in an Instagram post after she had to cancel her stand up show in Dallas because she had been hospitalized due to nausea while pregnant with her son.

She posted: “Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and [my dog] Tati! They are cool as hell!”

The condition, known as HG, is the same condition Kate Middleton had while she was pregnant.

Schumer posted on Instagram back in February thanking all of her fans and followers who shared their personal IVF stories as she talked about her personal journey.

The comedian ended her post saying, “Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process.”