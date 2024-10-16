An Eco- and Cost-Effective Way to Recreate Kim's Skims-Wrapped Holiday Gifts

Not only do we applaud Kim for the understated Skims plug, but her chic, alternative for the extra fabric -- and her intention to reuse it: “When everyone opens it, I’m gonna take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family,” -- invited a conversation around how wasteful holiday gift wrap really is.

Last December, Kim Kardashian elevated her monochromatic winter white theme by wrapping everything under her tree in Skims cotton fabric.

Enter Tokki – the all-in-one eco-friendly gift bags, beautifully-designed, combining tech with reusable design -- created to combat excess holiday trash AKA the additional 1M tons of landfill waste EACH WEEK between Thanksgiving and the New Year.

In true Costco fashion, Tokki bundles offer serious value-- with its 20-pack Reusable Holiday Gift Bag Bundle retailing for $39.99, and a 10-pack for $19.99. Both include a variety of sizes to cover everything you need for holiday gifting, from XL gift bags to wine carriers, down to the smallest decorative gift card holders.

Now, getting Kim’s under-the-tree style has never been easier. Newly available at Costco for the holidays, shoppers can snag two exclusive Tokki holiday-themed bundle sets -- each in a two-tone red/green color scheme of greens and reds -- so shoppers can imitate Kim’s monochromatic scheme or switch it up.

“I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just have something that you can use over and over again,” Kim shared with followers about her sustainable gift wrapping solution.

Do One Eco-Friendly Swap this Holiday Season

This year, consider making your holiday season a little greener. As holiday landfill waste spikes at least 25% - 43% each year, making small shifts in traditions, like how we gift, can end up making the biggest, most impactful difference.

In just one holiday season alone, last year, Tokki saved more than 100 miles of single use non-recyclable gift wrap from heading to the landfill during the holiday season.

A recorded 8,000 tons of wrapping paper is used and 2.65B greeting cards are purchased each holiday season; imagine how much more we can save if we avoid buying extras like greeting cards, tissue paper, bows, ribbon, glitter!

Take a more fun, personalized, and eco-approach by seeking out ways to get creative -- ie tech built into gifting options -- like digital greeting cards— or look for companies that give back to the planet, or even reusable options.

Another super easy way to make change by starting with yourself is just taking the time to be aware of what you’re actually recycling this year — it’s a small effort that helps go a long way.