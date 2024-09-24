An Expert’s Take on Bennifer’s Split: What Makes High-Profile Breakups Unique

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have dominated headlines, conversations, and gossip sites since they co-starred in Gigli in 2003. As their romance heated up, the couple was given the moniker “Bennifer” and the pairing was an obsession with the press and public. When they called off their engagement a few years later, many were disappointed with the end of the A-list pairing. The surprising twist to their romance was when they reunited and married in the 2020s.

Unfortunately, like before, their romance ended and their breakup is once again dominating headlines. Why did this couple part not once, but twice? Dr. Wendy Walsh of DatingAdvice.com believes their celebrity status had an impact on their relationship and breakups.

Dr. Walsh maintains that constant attention is detrimental to celebrity relationships, especially high-profile ones like Ben and JLo’s. Every aspect of their lives is scrutinized and commented on, so when they are in a relationship every facial expression, gesture, and public interaction is picked apart and analyzed. The pressure to be perfect at all times is intense. Dr. Walsh points out that relationships are messy in real life. Being under the constant spotlight of media and public attention can be rough.

“Intimacy grows in privacy and these couples need it,” Dr. Walsh explains.