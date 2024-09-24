An Expert’s Take on Bennifer’s Split: What Makes High-Profile Breakups Unique
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have dominated headlines, conversations, and gossip sites since they co-starred in Gigli in 2003. As their romance heated up, the couple was given the moniker “Bennifer” and the pairing was an obsession with the press and public. When they called off their engagement a few years later, many were disappointed with the end of the A-list pairing. The surprising twist to their romance was when they reunited and married in the 2020s.
Unfortunately, like before, their romance ended and their breakup is once again dominating headlines. Why did this couple part not once, but twice? Dr. Wendy Walsh of DatingAdvice.com believes their celebrity status had an impact on their relationship and breakups.
Dr. Walsh maintains that constant attention is detrimental to celebrity relationships, especially high-profile ones like Ben and JLo’s. Every aspect of their lives is scrutinized and commented on, so when they are in a relationship every facial expression, gesture, and public interaction is picked apart and analyzed. The pressure to be perfect at all times is intense. Dr. Walsh points out that relationships are messy in real life. Being under the constant spotlight of media and public attention can be rough.
“Intimacy grows in privacy and these couples need it,” Dr. Walsh explains.
Celebrity couples, especially A-Listers like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, are incredibly busy with their careers. It can be difficult for celebrity couples to find time for each other when both have hectic schedules. When each celebrity is in high demand, it’s hard to decide which partner should pass on jobs so they can spend more time with each other. Distance can also be detrimental to their relationships when they’re constantly on opposite coasts, or even in different parts of the world.
The A-List couple’s rekindled romance filled headlines because it appeared they finally had a happy ending. The press and public were excited to witness their revived relationship. When they finally married, the wedding made headlines worldwide.
Dr. Walsh cautions that reuniting may not be as easy as couples hope. “Even though couples may believe that they have grown as individuals, all too quickly they fall into old relationship patterns again.”
The advice Dr. Walsh gives to couples hoping to reunite and have a fresh start is for both to have worked on their issues separately in psychotherapy and to agree to attend counseling together with a therapist to guide them through potential pitfalls.
“Otherwise, before long,” she warns, “the relationship will repeat itself.”
Now that the Ben and JLo split is official, Dr. Walsh suggests that they prioritize therapy for their children. She notes, “A revolving door of parental figures is one of the worst things for kids.” Therapy can help children process their feelings and minimize the emotional toll of the separation.
As for Ben and Jennifer now that they have gone their separate ways, Dr. Walsh has some last advice.
“Take time alone. Spend time in nature. Find some private time to reflect on all that has happened. And above all, seek the advice of a licensed therapist to help you grow from the experience. I personally believe there is no such thing as a failed relationship. We learn and grow from each one. But you have to do the work of growth afterwards,” she says.