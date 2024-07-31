An Honest Review of Viasox Compression Socks
When you think about compression socks, you might picture people on long flights trying to improve their circulation. But these socks can be worn daily for many reasons beyond travel. A little squeeze can benefit everyone's calves, whether sitting, standing, or walking.
I've been wearing compression socks from Viasox, a Canadian brand offering "wearable wellness" with funky, colorful knee-highs and ankle length, designed to boost energy, comfort, and support. These compression socks apply pressure to your legs to improve blood flow, offering benefits you wouldn't expect from something you grab from your drawer.
I'm now a firm believer in the power of compression. My Viasox socks have become a staple in my sock collection and have significantly improved how I feel during long hours at my desk, workouts, walks, and more. Here's my honest review of Viasox compression socks, which unexpectedly boost my wellness routine.
Fast Facts
- Price: $30.00
- Best for: Leg support, energy, pain, swelling
- My rating: 5/5
- What we like: Easy to use, comfortable, moisture-wicking fabric, fun patterns
What Are Compression Socks?
Compression socks are snug socks that gently squeeze your legs. Numerous studies have shown that compression socks improve circulation by applying pressure to your calves, preventing blood from pooling in your feet. This pressure can reduce circulation problems, inflammation, and swelling, especially if it's graduated pressure, which is tighter at the ankles and looser up the leg, promoting optimal blood flow. Whether standing, sitting, or exercising, compression socks can help prevent leg soreness by reducing lactic acid buildup.
What to Know About Viasox
Unlike other compression socks, Viasox's designs are cute and colorful, making them easier to wear in and out. They offer various sizes and a pinch-free design, ensuring more comfort than average socks. Made with moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric, they feature padded soles and seamless toes. You can choose socks for every day, medical, or performance needs—and they come in knee-high and ankle lengths. Viasox is recommended for exercisers, travelers, pregnant individuals, people with edema, or anyone with painful and swollen legs.
The Experience
The first thing to know about compression socks is they're much tighter than regular socks. When I first put on my Viasox, it felt like stepping into tight yoga pants, but only on my lower legs. They weren't uncomfortable, though. To put them on, roll the socks down, stick your toes in, and pull the sock up your calf. It was a bit challenging at first, but I quickly got the hang of it.
My black Viasox socks are meant for everyday wear with 12 to 15 mmHg, a light level of graduated pressure. I wore them for a few hours daily, during workouts, and on long walks with my dog.
The Results
I didn't know I needed the extra support from the compression socks until I experienced it. The light squeeze felt like a hug for my legs, and I noticed I was more focused at work, possibly due to the improved blood flow.
I spend a lot of time sitting for work and walking around my city. Viasox's compression socks are designed to benefit both activities—they're great for anyone whose legs get tired. Typically, my legs feel heavy and sore after a long walk, but with compression socks, my feet felt fresh, and there was no swelling.
Compression socks are an easy way to feel better if you want to enhance your wellness routine. The fact that Viasox socks are cute is just an added bonus.