An Honest Review of Viasox Compression Socks

When you think about compression socks, you might picture people on long flights trying to improve their circulation. But these socks can be worn daily for many reasons beyond travel. A little squeeze can benefit everyone's calves, whether sitting, standing, or walking.

I've been wearing compression socks from Viasox, a Canadian brand offering "wearable wellness" with funky, colorful knee-highs and ankle length, designed to boost energy, comfort, and support. These compression socks apply pressure to your legs to improve blood flow, offering benefits you wouldn't expect from something you grab from your drawer.

I'm now a firm believer in the power of compression. My Viasox socks have become a staple in my sock collection and have significantly improved how I feel during long hours at my desk, workouts, walks, and more. Here's my honest review of Viasox compression socks, which unexpectedly boost my wellness routine.