An Inside Look at 5 Fashion Icons Making Waves in Pop Culture Today

Luca Castellani, the Brazilian-born fashion model, actor, and entrepreneur, has captivated audiences worldwide with his dynamic presence. Starting his career as a social media influencer, Luca's journey began with an anonymous blog on Myspace where he shared his experiences with bullying and mental health. His openness and advocacy struck a chord, leading to a substantial following on Instagram.

Luca's entrepreneurial spirit led to the creation of Relata, a brand that produces vitamins aimed at improving mood and overall well-being. “I can’t live without my Relata multi-vitamin gummies,” he shares, highlighting their role in maintaining his mood, sleep, and overall health. Additionally, Luca is stepping into acting with two feature films in development, showcasing his versatility by portraying a devilish character in one and a charming surfer in the other. "I’m excited to finally launch my acting career," he says enthusiastically.

For Luca, wellness and beauty are essential parts of his routine. Besides Relata vitamins, he swears by Super glow sunscreen and Aquaphor for his lips to keep his skin radiant and protected. His advice for aspiring individuals is simple yet profound: "Resilience, discipline, and never give up on your dreams. Everything will happen overnight after you try for 10 years."