An Inside Look at 5 Fashion Icons Making Waves in Pop Culture Today
Fashion and pop culture are inextricably linked, with influencers, models, and actors continually shaping and redefining style trends. Here, we delve into the lives and careers of five modern day icons making noteworthy impacts in their respective fields, showcasing their journeys and the unique qualities that set them apart, so join us on this glamorous journey.
Luca Castellani
Luca Castellani, the Brazilian-born fashion model, actor, and entrepreneur, has captivated audiences worldwide with his dynamic presence. Starting his career as a social media influencer, Luca's journey began with an anonymous blog on Myspace where he shared his experiences with bullying and mental health. His openness and advocacy struck a chord, leading to a substantial following on Instagram.
Luca's entrepreneurial spirit led to the creation of Relata, a brand that produces vitamins aimed at improving mood and overall well-being. “I can’t live without my Relata multi-vitamin gummies,” he shares, highlighting their role in maintaining his mood, sleep, and overall health. Additionally, Luca is stepping into acting with two feature films in development, showcasing his versatility by portraying a devilish character in one and a charming surfer in the other. "I’m excited to finally launch my acting career," he says enthusiastically.
For Luca, wellness and beauty are essential parts of his routine. Besides Relata vitamins, he swears by Super glow sunscreen and Aquaphor for his lips to keep his skin radiant and protected. His advice for aspiring individuals is simple yet profound: "Resilience, discipline, and never give up on your dreams. Everything will happen overnight after you try for 10 years."
Jessica Serfaty
Jessica Serfaty's rise to fame began as a contestant on "America's Next Top Model." Since then, she has carved out a successful career in both modeling and acting. Jessica's role as Sloan Petersen on "Days of Our Lives" marked a significant milestone, but her portfolio extends to other notable projects like the horror film "Ryde" and the anthology "V/H/S: Viral."
Beyond her professional achievements, Jessica's vibrant personality and genuine warmth have endeared her to fans. She emphasizes the collaborative spirit of the industry, stating, "It really is a miracle to make a movie, and we are just truly happy and cheering for one another when they succeed." As a busy mom, wife, actress, and producer, Jessica finds time for herself by meditating before big events and using Relata gummies to boost her confidence and energy.
Jessica is also thrilled about her upcoming movie, "Under The Stars," describing it as a romantic summer love story set in Italy. "Working with Andy Garcia and Toni Collette was just a dream team," she reveals. Her life, filled with personal and professional milestones, often feels like a movie itself, a sentiment she captures beautifully in her digital short films on Instagram.
Emily Chaho
Emily Chaho, is a beloved content creator and influencer known for her extensive travels and engaging online presence. She has built a successful career by connecting with her audience through authentic storytelling and vibrant energy. Emily’s standout moments include her appearance in a stunning pink gown from Helsa Studio at a major festival and her wellness-focused beauty regimen, which includes products like the Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer from Armani Beauty.
Emily enjoys exploring the local culture and cuisine of the South of France, frequently visiting favorite spots such as La Môme Plage and La Guérite in Cannes. Her secret to creativity? "Being myself in my content," she says. Investing in a high-quality camera has allowed her to capture her adventures more vividly, sharing her authentic experiences with her followers.
This year, Emily’s followers can look forward to a plethora of exciting content as she continues her travels. "After spending the summer exploring Europe, I plan to split my fall between Miami and LA," she shares, promising new experiences and adventures from these vibrant cities.
Kim Dammer
Kim Dammer is a prominent figure in the fashion industry, represented by Women Management Paris and Next. Known for her impeccable style and engaging social media presence, Kim’s fashion sense shines through her participation in major events and collaborations with luxury brands like Bvlgari. Recently, Kim made a stunning appearance at Tony Ward Couture's fashion show in Paris, showcasing her runway prowess and further cementing her status as a fashion icon.
Her beauty essentials include a good moisturizer and hydrating face masks, which help maintain her radiant appearance. Kim’s creative process is fueled by inspiration from art, fashion, and nature, allowing her authentic self to shine through her Instagram content. She loves exploring the French Riviera, particularly the charming streets of Le Suquet and the beaches. "The views from the top of the Palais des Festivals are also a highlight for me," she says.
Kim has exciting projects and collaborations in the pipeline. "After the summer, I have some big plans in the works that I can't wait to share with everyone," she teases, inviting fans to stay tuned for more updates and surprises.
Renée Elizabeth Blythewood
Renée Elizabeth Blythewood is globally recognized for her philanthropic work and impeccable fashion sense. As an Ambassador for the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, Renée is deeply involved in humanitarian efforts, including providing aid for Ukraine and improving education in Rwanda. Her dedication to these causes is matched by her elegance on the red carpet, often seen in stunning gowns by designers like Zuhair Murad.
Renée’s personal journey, influenced by her experiences in diverse cities like Miami, Los Angeles, and New York, fuels her passion for helping women and children. "I think that fueled my passion for helping women, single mothers, and children," she reflects. Despite the challenges she faces, Renée remains steadfast in her mission to make a positive impact. "The only way out of the maze of misery and things we deem as wrong or painful is to turn to love," she advises.
Renée is currently working on a makeup and body care line that will benefit charities, along with various initiatives in Rwanda focused on education and mental health support. "We’re working on building playgrounds and homes for single mothers with children that have disabilities," she shares, demonstrating her commitment to creating a better world.
These five icons are not only making waves in the fashion industry but also inspiring others with their dedication, creativity, and philanthropic efforts. Their unique journeys and contributions continue to shape and redefine pop culture today.