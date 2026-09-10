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Ana de Armas Shows Off Ripped Abs in Bikini: Photo

Photos of Ana de Armas.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA / @ANA_D_ARMAS/INSTAGRAM

Ana de Armas showed off her toned abs in a new photo.

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Sept. 10 2026, Published 6:51 a.m. ET

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Ana de Armas is universally thought of as one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood — but it's not just thanks to her indeclinable face card.

In a new Instagram post, the Cuban actress showed off her ripped abs, and if the half-a-million likes on the post are anything to go by, fans were pretty impressed.

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Ana de Armas Had the Best Summer

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Photo of Ana de Armas had an eventful summer.
Source: @ANA_D_ARMAS/INSTAGRAM

Ana de Armas had an eventful summer.

De Armas took to social media to share a photo dump of everything she's been up to lately.

She walked and hung out with her 18-year-old Maltese dog, Elvis, and her younger mixed-breed dog Salsa; she had dinner parties with friends; she visited historic buildings; she ate delicious fried food; she attended a concert; she played music; she went out on a boat ride; and she had drinks with friends by the ocean on what appears to be a vacation.

Not too shabby, frankly.

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The Actress Showed Off Her Toned Abs

Photo of Ana de Armas showed off her toned abs.
Source: @ANA_D_ARMAS/INSTAGRAM

Ana de Armas showed off her toned abs.

One photo drew particular attention: the one where the star is standing on a boat in the ocean in a teeny-tiny blue floral bikini.

de Armas cut a slim figure with incredibly toned abs and was fresh-faced with no (or little) makeup and her hair worn natural and down.

The star limited who could comment on the post, but Chloë Grace Moretz and singer Joaquina were among those who clearly approved of the photo album.

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Ana de Armas' Fitness Routine

Photo of Ana de Armas has a love-hate relationship with fitness.
Source: @ANA_D_ARMAS/INSTAGRAM

Ana de Armas has a love-hate relationship with fitness.

de Armas' abs didn't happen overnight. In a 2021 interview with Vogue, she shared that she regularly does Pilates.

In a Q&A with Who What Wear that same year, she explained that she has a love-hate relationship with exercise.

"Favorite workouts? I mean, that's all I do, [laughs] so, you know, it's like this: When you do something because you really want to do it, it becomes your favorite thing, but when you do something because they tell you to do it? It turns into something else," she explained.

"But I do really like boxing! It releases all of this energy, and there is nothing boring about it. You don't have to do the same thing every day because you don't feel the same way every day, you know? You can just structure it however you want. I get a lot of joy from it, and it's a great workout, trust me!"

Ana de Armas' Work and Relationship History

Photo of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

de Armas is best known for her roles in Blonde, Deep Water, Knock Knock and Blade Runner 2049, among others.

The actress often makes headlines for her romantic entanglements, with the latest news being that she's dating the Venezuelan singer Beto Montenegro. Though they haven't publicly confirmed a relationship, the two have been spotted cozying up to each other this summer.

de Armas has previously been linked to Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck, according to Cosmopolitan.

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