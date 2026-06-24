Ana de Armas Flaunts Her Figure in Skimpy Bikini on Summer Holiday: Photos

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Ana de Armas showed off her slim figure in a photo dump of snaps from her luxurious summer vacation. The 38-year-old actress posed poolside with a fluffy white dog in a tiny brown striped string bikini. De Armas effortlessly lounged next to the crystal clear water in the second of a slew of sultry summer photos.

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Source: @ana_d_armas/instagram Ana de Armas was laughing with friends well enjoying the summertime.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @Ana_D_Armas/Instagram Ana de Armas poses for bikini pictures.

She captioned the swoonworthy Instagram dump with just as vibey wave, rainbow, palm tree, sunshine and cocktail emojis. In another fabulous photo, de Armas mixed a cocktail while wearing a skimpy red bralette and booty shorts set with a blue bandana. The Oscar-nominated actress posed seductively with friends and even uploaded a jaw-dropping selfie of her sun-kissed face smiling at the camera.

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The Comment Section

Source: @Ana_D_Armas/Instagram Ana de Armas received praise for her 'vibe' in the comment section.

The comment section was obsessed with the sweeping yet rare look into de Armas's life and her aesthetic summer holiday. "So happy for you guys!!!!," one commenter said. "Such a vibe!" "Tremendous, tremendous, tremendous," another added "So much beauty in one space," a third chimed in. "Pure bliss," a fourth commented. The post was flooded with admirers posting in Spanish and adding dozens of approving emojis for the Cuban-American actress.

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What Is Ana de Armas Doing Now?

Source: @Ana_D_Armas/Instagram Ana de Armas joined the cast of 'Palm Grove' with Kate Hudson.

It's surprising that de Armas managed to make time for a luxurious vacation amid her non-stop Hollywood career. It was recently announced that de Armas will be starring alongside Kate Hudson in the erotic thriller film Palm Grove. According to Deadline, the story is set in an exclusive Miami neighborhood. It follows a wife who discovers her husband's secret double life, prompting all chaos to ensue. Hudson and de Armas' characters have yet to be revealed, but the leading ladies will be directed by Kornél Mundruczó. De Armas is also currently in production with the Apple TV+ limited series, Safe Houses, which does not yet have a premiere date on the streaming service

Source: @Ana_D_Armas/Instagram Ana de Armas has been open about her love for acting in multiple genres.