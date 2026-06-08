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Ana de Armas Flaunts Snatched Midsection in Ultra-Tiny Crop Top During Lavish Getaway: Photo

Photo of Ana de Armas
Source: MEGA: @anadearmas/Instagram

Ana de Armas shared a steamy photo with fans that showed off her toned stomach.

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June 8 2026, Updated 3:49 p.m. ET

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Ana de Armas doesn't seem to be missing any time in the gym.

The Ballerina actress, 38, showed off her chiseled abs while reclining on an outdoor lounge chair overlooking a waterfront view in a photo shared via Instagram on Sunday, June 7.

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Ana de Armas Put Her Snatched Body on Full Display

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Photo of Ana de Armas enjoyed some time under the sun in new photos shared via Instagram.
Source: @anadearmas/Instagram

Ana de Armas enjoyed some time under the sun in new photos shared via Instagram.

The Cuban actress left little to the imagination, rocking a black ultra-cropped top with one strap slipped off her shoulder and pairing it with low-rise gray sweatpants.

She wore her brunette hair straight and sleek as she relaxed with a white headphone tucked in one ear.

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Source: @anadearmas/Instagram

Ana de Armas shared a series of vacation photos on June 7.

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Ana de Armas Went Makeup Free

Photo of Ana de Armas let her natural beauty shine and rocked a fresh face.
Source: @anadearmas/Instagram

Ana de Armas let her natural beauty shine and rocked a fresh face.

In another shot, the Blonde star turned to face the camera, going makeup-free as she struck a smoldering pose and pouted.

She was dressed warmly for the outing, opting for black leggings, a navy cardigan and a white T-shirt.

"D--- gurl Tracy Anderson abs! 🙌," one fan praised her in the comments section, while another added, "💪🏽❤️🌸."

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Ana de Armas Spotted With Mystery Man in November 2025

Photo of Ana de Armas sparked dating rumors with a venture capitalist weeks after her split from Tom Cruise was confirmed.
Source: MEGA

Ana de Armas sparked dating rumors with a venture capitalist weeks after her split from Tom Cruise was confirmed.

De Armas is known to keep a low profile, though she made headlines in November 2025 after being spotted with venture capitalist Marcelo Valente just weeks after her split from Tom Cruise was confirmed. However, it's unclear if the two were ever in a romantic relationship.

Around the same time, multiple outlets confirmed de Armas ended her relationship with the Jeremy Maguire actor, 63, after less than a year together.

Cruise and de Armas first sparked dating rumors in February after being spotted together in London. The pair reportedly grew close as they prepared to shoot their supernatural thriller Deeper, which is now on a production hold.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Split in October 2025

Photo of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise split after less than a year together in November 2025.
Source: MEGA

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise split after less than a year together in November 2025.

"Tom and Ana are done for now," an insider told a news outlet in October 2025. “It was more Ana’s decision because things were moving fast and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going.”

De Armas reportedly "put the brakes on" the romance, adding, "She still likes him a lot, and they have a connection. They will see how things go in the future." The actress was very "busy" with work at the time and "needed to take a step back."

"They want to remain friends," the source continued.

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