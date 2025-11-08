Ana de Armas Calls It Quits With Tom Cruise: Inside Their 'Uncomfortable' Breakup
Nov. 8 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise’s whirlwind romance turned into a real-life Mission: Impossible as the actress reportedly felt “uncomfortable” with the pace of their relationship.
According to Us Weekly, the breakup was “Ana’s decision.”
A source revealed, “Things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going,” despite their “undeniable chemistry.”
Although the Ballerina star, 37, hit the brakes, the insider emphasized that she “still likes [Cruise] a lot.” The couple has a genuine connection and plans to keep the door open for potential friendship.
“They will see how things go in the future… Tom and Ana are done for now,” the source noted.
Reports suggest the duo ignited romance rumors back in February, when they spent countless hours together training for intense underwater sequences for their upcoming film Deeper. “It started as a deep professional respect and then it ignited. Tom was completely captivated by Ana,” the source recalled.
While de Armas enjoyed Cruise’s company and found him “fun to be with,” the split seems to stem from the rapid pace of their relationship. “He supported her and everything she wanted to do,” the insider explained.
Cruise, 63, has experienced three marriages, including high-profile unions with Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. On the other hand, de Armas divorced her ex-husband Marc Clotet in 2013 and has previously dated Ben Affleck along with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Díaz-Canel.
She previously discussed how dating in the spotlight is tough. “That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A," she said of being followed while with Affleck.
“Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out," she added.
She added that the city left you with the feeling of “something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”
After leaving the West Coast, the starlet stays off social media and keeps to herself.
“I deleted Twitter years ago,” she said. “I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”