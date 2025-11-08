Ana de Armas Calls It Quits With Tom Cruise: Inside Their 'Uncomfortable' Breakup

Article continues below advertisement

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise’s whirlwind romance turned into a real-life Mission: Impossible as the actress reportedly felt “uncomfortable” with the pace of their relationship.

Source: MEGA Ana de Armas reportedly felt 'uncomfortable' in her relationship with Tom Cruise.

According to Us Weekly, the breakup was “Ana’s decision.” A source revealed, “Things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going,” despite their “undeniable chemistry.”

Source: MEGA Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise have called it quits, a source claims.

Although the Ballerina star, 37, hit the brakes, the insider emphasized that she “still likes [Cruise] a lot.” The couple has a genuine connection and plans to keep the door open for potential friendship. “They will see how things go in the future… Tom and Ana are done for now,” the source noted.

Source: MEGA Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise’s romance began earlier this year.

Reports suggest the duo ignited romance rumors back in February, when they spent countless hours together training for intense underwater sequences for their upcoming film Deeper. “It started as a deep professional respect and then it ignited. Tom was completely captivated by Ana,” the source recalled. While de Armas enjoyed Cruise’s company and found him “fun to be with,” the split seems to stem from the rapid pace of their relationship. “He supported her and everything she wanted to do,” the insider explained.

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise was previously married three times, while Ana de Armas has been married once.