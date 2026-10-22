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'It Needs to Be Dealt with Privately': The View's Ana Navarro Warns Prince Harry Against Airing Royal Family Dirty Laundry Publicly

Split of Prince Harry and Prince William; Ana Navarro.
Source: JAMES WHATLING / MEGA; THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Ana Navarro warned Prince Harry against airing dirty laundry.

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 9:43 a.m. ET

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Ana Navarro has a strong opinion about Prince Harry's latest move.

The View co-host put the Duke of Sussex on blast after his recent call for reconciliation with brother Prince William in an interview.

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Ana Navarro Disapproves of Prince Harry's Reconciliation Strategy

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Photo of Ana Navarro doesn't like that Prince Harry addressed the rift publicly.
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Ana Navarro doesn't like that Prince Harry addressed the rift publicly.

"I think that a lot of the problem has been exacerbated by the fact that it’s been played out in public. So much of the dirty laundry has been aired out in public. Surely, they have relatives in common, friends in common," Navarro said on the October 21 episode of The View. "I just think that if he had delivered that message privately right now, it might go further than continuing to do it publicly, because there’s been a breach of trust, and there’s been a lot of hurt on both sides."

Navarro continued, "It needs to be dealt with privately, not with interviews and tell-all books and selling documentaries and things like that. At some point he’s going to need to pick up the phone or go see his brother and have it out."

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Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE
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Prince Harry Said He Wants to Reconcile With Reluctant Prince William

Photo of Prince Harry wants to reconcile with his brother.
Source: JOR/CAPITAL PICTURES / MEGA

Prince Harry wants to reconcile with his brother.

Harry gave a candid interview to GQ which was released earlier this week, in which he declared how important it is to him to repair the relationship with his older brother.

"I want it to work out. Of course I do," he said.

However, he added that "some people don’t want it to work out," seemingly referring to William.

The Duke added that he encourages anyone to heal family rifts. "Scars stick around forever," he said. "But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, letting go of the past. That’s something that I would encourage everybody to do. If there’s certain things from the past that are still affecting you every day, that’s harder to let go of."

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Source: GQ/YOUTUBE
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Prince Harry Just Moved Back to the U.K.

Photo of Prince Harry just moved back to the UK.
Source: ONE MORE QUESTION/YOUTUBE

Prince Harry just moved back to the UK.

Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, moved back to England in the late summer after six years in Southern California.

Now that they're geographically closer to the rest of the royals, it makes sense that getting closer emotionally would be on the prince's mind.

Meanwhile, during the interview, he admitted to one specific reason why he wanted to come back to his home country. "Being able to put the kids in a British school has meant a lot to me," he said. "I didn’t know how important it was to me."

Prince Harry and Prince William's Long-Standing Rift

Photo of Prince Harry and Prince William have been feuding for years.
Source: ©2007 RAMEY PHOTO / MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William have been feuding for years.

Harry and William have barely spoken since the Sussexes first announced they would no longer be working royals in early 2020.

Though they've been in the same room a handful of times, such as at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, their relationship is famously fraught.

A point of contention, as Navarro said, is that Harry has aired "dirty laundry" concerning William on numerous occasions — most shockingly in the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and in his 2023 memoir Spare. This has reportedly not gone down well with the heir, who does not appear to want a relationship with his younger brother at this time.

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