'RHOM' Alum Ana Quincoces Backs Gia Giudice Following Feud With Bethenny Frankel: 'She Didn't Attack, She Defended'

“Let me start by saying I don’t know Gia or Teresa [Giudice] personally,” Ana shared. “On our podcast ‘Reality Court,’ we don’t mince words —we call it like we see it, much to the chagrin of many. We don’t play favorites. Never have, never will.” Ana stated Bethenny’s comments about Gia and Teresa seemed to be “another flex” to “remind us how rich and successful she is.”

“But at a certain point, most of us learn that real success isn’t measured by the size of your wallet,” Ana continued. “It’s found in having friends who show up, a family that defends you without hesitation and a partner who rides life’s highs and lows by your side. Those are things money can’t buy. You can have an impressive bank account and still be emotionally bankrupt.”