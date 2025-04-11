'RHOM' Alum Ana Quincoces Backs Gia Giudice Following Feud With Bethenny Frankel: 'She Didn't Attack, She Defended'
Real Housewives of Miami alum Ana Quincoces, who defended Gia Giudice against Bethenny Frankel, opened up to OK! on why she decided to publicly have Giudice’s back.
“Let me start by saying I don’t know Gia or Teresa [Giudice] personally,” Ana shared. “On our podcast ‘Reality Court,’ we don’t mince words —we call it like we see it, much to the chagrin of many. We don’t play favorites. Never have, never will.” Ana stated Bethenny’s comments about Gia and Teresa seemed to be “another flex” to “remind us how rich and successful she is.”
“But at a certain point, most of us learn that real success isn’t measured by the size of your wallet,” Ana continued. “It’s found in having friends who show up, a family that defends you without hesitation and a partner who rides life’s highs and lows by your side. Those are things money can’t buy. You can have an impressive bank account and still be emotionally bankrupt.”
Ana noted Gia “didn’t start” the feud between her and Bethenny, but rather “responded after Bethenny publicly dissected her family’s finances on TikTok.”
“She didn’t attack — she defended,” Ana reiterated. “And to what end did Bethenny go after them in the first place? What’s troubling is the power dynamic: a grown woman and self-proclaimed multimillionaire taking aim at a 24-year-old for showing loyalty. That’s not mentorship —it’s mockery in moral high-ground drag.” “These days, it feels less like insight and more like a monologue over a lonely lunch — where the only thing that doesn’t talk back is the chicken salad,” Ana concluded.
- Gia Giudice Calls Aunt Melissa Gorga 'Sad' For 'Lying' About Mom Teresa’s Engagement Party Seating Debacle
- Teresa Giudice's Financial Problems Are 'Under Control,' Insists Daughter Gia: 'There's Nothing to Worry About'
- 'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Defends Sticking Up For Teresa Giudice: 'I Go To Bat For All Of My Friends'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After Bethenny initially criticized Teresa and her current financial situation — in which her and Luis Ruelas owe a combined $3 million in back taxes — Gia responded, stating, “Bethenny Frankel, thank you so much for your sweet video. You are a mother with a daughter. I bet you wouldn’t like if somebody was saying this about you. I hope that thousand-dollar TikTok paycheck was really worth it.”
This led Bethenny to clap back, noting she wouldn’t be taking “financial lessons from the daughter of a walking tax study,” advising Gia to “stay quiet,” and offering to “mentor” her as long as she brought a calculator and “an actual tax return.”
In a Facebook post, Ana defended Gia, noting it was “upsetting” to see Bethenny “belittle” her for simply defending her family.