'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Hit With $300K Tax Lien After Husband Luis Ruelas' $2.5 Million Debt Was Exposed
Teresa Giudice is in financial trouble!
Just days after it was revealed The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s husband, Luis Ruelas, was hit with a $2.5 million tax lien, the brunette beauty was also slapped with a $300K debt.
According to a court report posted on social media, the reality TV personality owes $303,889.20 to the state. Though the reason behind the debt has not been identified, it is unlikely fans will be sympathetic to the celeb — who went to jail in 2015 for fraud in connection to ex-husband Joe Giudice’s money troubles.
As OK! previously reported, fans were not kind to Teresa after Ruelas’ $2.5 million debt was recently exposed.
“I don’t feel sorry for her at all. You reap what you sow,” someone wrote, while another user added, “Who is surprised by this? She made her bed.”
“Worst taste in men ever,” a third pointed out, as a fourth quipped, “'How shocking!’ Said no one EVER 😂.”
“She deserves this,” one more person said.
The public seemingly saw this kind of behavior coming, as in the last few years many have been asking questions about how Luis makes his money.
Suspicions began to grow when party planner Loriann Serna called out the celeb’s spouse for supposedly failing to pay her more than $300,000 for planning his latest business venture’s bash.
“Luis Ruelas, how do we get paid?!” she captioned a social media post with a photo from the Vinivia event.
Serna also reposted a fan comment about the situation, which read, “Everyone remembers that big launch for Louie with Vinivia? Well, Louie hasn’t paid the women who put it together. She is being silenced, too, but just wait. Team Teresa will label her crazy and obsessed, too; it’s how they operate.”
The professional revealed that she is allegedly being silenced regarding the conflict with Luis.
“I’m being told to stand down and shut up. Have grace while owed what some people pay for a home. I’m sick of shutting up,” she said in another upload.
Despite the financial woes, Teresa recently gushed about her marriage to Luis, comparing their romance to the one she had with her former husband.
While on Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson’s “Undressed With Pol’ and Patrik” podcast, the topic of astrological signs came up and Teresa explained, “My ex was a Gemini, no bueno. I’m a Taurus.”
She then raved about how compatible she and Luis are because they are both Taurus.
“We get along great,” she stated. “I mean, really like, we like the same things. Me and my ex, we didn't like the same things. And so I like it better. Like, I think you should like the same things. You know how they say opposites attract?”