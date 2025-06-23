EXCLUSIVE 'And Just Like That' Star Armin Amiri Teases Seema and Ravi Getting Back Together: 'We Make a Great Couple' Source: Warner Brothers/HBO Max Armin Amiri chats exclusively with OK! about a possible return to 'And Just Like That.'

Armin Amiri isn't giving up on Seema and Ravi being together one day. When jumping into Season 2 of And Just Like That as Sarita Choudhury's filmmaker love interest, Ravi, the actor charmed audiences with his suave performance. Though the romance went sour, Amiri is still championing for a fairytale ending. The actor speaks exclusively with OK! about whether or not his character could patch things up with the real estate broker, what it was like working with Sarah Jessica Parker and the iconic cast and his years in Hollywood.

Could Seema and Ravi Have a Future Together?

Source: MEGA Armin Amiri stars as Ravi Gordi in 'And Just Like That.'

After Seema [Choudhury] ends her relationship with Ravi at the start of Season 3 over his devotion to his work, Amiri is still positive the two can figure things out. "From my interaction with [showrunner] Michael Patrick King, there is room for these guys to come and go. If you remember, Mr. Big [Chris Noth] used to come and go at the beginning. I think they're treating him like that. I hope there's an opportunity because I really think we make a great a couple," the Factory Girl actor shares. "If I'm doing something that I'm very proud of, like making a Marvel film, as a director, I want to take my lady to this set and show her off and say, 'This is what I'm doing,'" he adds. "So, we'll see."

Working With the Cast of the Iconic Show

Source: Warner Brothers/HBO Max Armin Amiri says Michael Patrick King gave him a pep talk before filming with the iconic cast.

"This one was an unbelievable experience for me," Amiri says of getting cast on the series. "I remember the first day on the set, we were shooting the supper scene where we say goodbye to Carrie [Sarah Jessica Parker]'s apartment. It was with everybody, so I was a little behind the ball." Although he was nervous joining such a tight-knit group, King made him feel right at home. "Michael noticed it and he pulled me to the side and says, 'Listen, you're coming to the set of these known characters. We have to reverse it. You have to be the bigger than what's happening here.' That was the perfect little energetic thing that I needed to for me," he notes. "Then I was able to jump on it and then take it from there, but I was a little bit behind the movement and energy of the show."

Being Welcomed by Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett

Source: Warner Brothers/HBO Max Armin Amiri applauded Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett for welcoming him on set.

"One of my other first scenes was with Sarah and John Corbett [Aiden]. It was the double date that we had with Sarita [Choudhury]," he gushes. "She [Parker] made me feel so comfortable. John was so easy to work with and Sarita is amazing. It was the perfect flow." "Everyone on the set was so lovely to me," the star adds. "Obviously, it's written, but sometimes you go on a set and then there's certain level of a controlling that it happens because they've been doing it for such a long time, but I think they have learned it in such a beautiful way that when there's a new character comes on board, they give all the room for the actor to figure it out."

Advice After Years of Working in Hollywood

Source: Warner Brothers/HBO Max Armin Amiri has been strategic about the roles he takes.