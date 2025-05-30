or
'And Just Like That' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

and just like that season release date cast plot
Source: MAX

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker is back alongside Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon in the 'Sex and the City' spinoff, 'And Just Like That...'

By:

May 30 2025, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'And Just Like That...' Season 3 About?

and just like that season release date cast plot
Source: MAX

Sarah Jessica Parker leads 'And Just Like That...' Season 3.

Fans of Sex and the City officially returned to the spinoff matrix with the release of And Just Like That... Season 3.

The new season picks up where Season 2 left off, with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) facing yet another breakup with Aidan (John Corbett), as the divorced father-of-three must return to Virginia to help raise his sons.

While the exact plot of And Just Like That... Season 3 remains under wraps, Max previously teased "something new and unexpected always awaits."

Executive producer Michael Patrick King also told Entertainment Weekly in January, "The phrase that I would use for season 3 is 'new.' It’s new everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Stars in 'And Just Like That...' Season 3?

and just like that season release date cast plot
Source: MAX

The three leading ladies are back for 'And Just Like That...' Season 3.

Parker returns alongside her Sex and the City costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who reprise their roles as Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York, respectively.

The other cast members include Cathy Ang (Lily Goldenblatt), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), John Corbett (Aidan Shaw), Niall Cunningham (Brady Hobbes), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), Christopher Jackson (Herbert Wexley), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), Sebastiano Pigazzi (Giuseppe), Alexa Swinton (Rock Goldenblatt) and Dolly Wells (Joy).

Meanwhile, Rosie O'Donnell joins the cast as Mary.

Article continues below advertisement

What Has the 'And Just Like That...' Showrunner Said About the Third Season?

and just like that season release date cast plot
Source: MAX

'And Just Like That...' Season 1 premiered in December 2021.

Before the new season premiered, showrunner King shared the narrative goals he had in mind when he began working on the latest series.

"We wanted to talk about relationships — how there are new ones that come into your life, how you have familiar ones, how there are possible ones. No matter what age you are, no matter where you are in your life, you have a possibility to evolve a little bit more based on who comes into your life," he told Harper's Bazaar.

At the time, he also hinted at their plans to "bring in a little s-- to our city and reference Sex and the City."

Article continues below advertisement

When Does 'And Just Like That...' Season 3 Premiere?

and just like that season release date cast plot
Source: MAX

'And Just Like That...' officially arrived on Max in May.

And Just Like That… Season 3 premiered on Max on May 29 at 9 p.m. EST.

Article continues below advertisement

How Many Episodes Are in 'And Just Like That...' Season 3?

and just like that season release date cast plot
Source: MAX

The final episode of 'And Just Like That...' Season 3 will air in August.

And Just Like That… Season 3 has 12 episodes, becoming the longest season yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Where Can Fans Watch 'And Just Like That...' Season 3?

and just like that season release date cast plot
Source: MAX

Max previously dropped a trailer for 'And Just Like That…' Season 3.

And Just Like That… Season 3, like the first two seasons, is streaming on Max.

