'And Just Like That' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot and More
What Is 'And Just Like That...' Season 3 About?
Fans of Sex and the City officially returned to the spinoff matrix with the release of And Just Like That... Season 3.
The new season picks up where Season 2 left off, with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) facing yet another breakup with Aidan (John Corbett), as the divorced father-of-three must return to Virginia to help raise his sons.
While the exact plot of And Just Like That... Season 3 remains under wraps, Max previously teased "something new and unexpected always awaits."
Executive producer Michael Patrick King also told Entertainment Weekly in January, "The phrase that I would use for season 3 is 'new.' It’s new everything."
Who Stars in 'And Just Like That...' Season 3?
Parker returns alongside her Sex and the City costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who reprise their roles as Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York, respectively.
The other cast members include Cathy Ang (Lily Goldenblatt), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), John Corbett (Aidan Shaw), Niall Cunningham (Brady Hobbes), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), Christopher Jackson (Herbert Wexley), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), Sebastiano Pigazzi (Giuseppe), Alexa Swinton (Rock Goldenblatt) and Dolly Wells (Joy).
Meanwhile, Rosie O'Donnell joins the cast as Mary.
What Has the 'And Just Like That...' Showrunner Said About the Third Season?
Before the new season premiered, showrunner King shared the narrative goals he had in mind when he began working on the latest series.
"We wanted to talk about relationships — how there are new ones that come into your life, how you have familiar ones, how there are possible ones. No matter what age you are, no matter where you are in your life, you have a possibility to evolve a little bit more based on who comes into your life," he told Harper's Bazaar.
At the time, he also hinted at their plans to "bring in a little s-- to our city and reference Sex and the City."
When Does 'And Just Like That...' Season 3 Premiere?
And Just Like That… Season 3 premiered on Max on May 29 at 9 p.m. EST.
How Many Episodes Are in 'And Just Like That...' Season 3?
And Just Like That… Season 3 has 12 episodes, becoming the longest season yet.
Where Can Fans Watch 'And Just Like That...' Season 3?
And Just Like That… Season 3, like the first two seasons, is streaming on Max.