'And Just Like That' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Fans of Sex and the City officially returned to the spinoff matrix with the release of And Just Like That... Season 3.

The new season picks up where Season 2 left off, with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) facing yet another breakup with Aidan (John Corbett), as the divorced father-of-three must return to Virginia to help raise his sons.

While the exact plot of And Just Like That... Season 3 remains under wraps, Max previously teased "something new and unexpected always awaits."

Executive producer Michael Patrick King also told Entertainment Weekly in January, "The phrase that I would use for season 3 is 'new.' It’s new everything."