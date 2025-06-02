Major Shake-Up: Key Cast Members Exit 'And Just Like That' Before Season 3!
The highly anticipated Season 3 of And Just Like That arrived without some familiar faces who have been present since the show's inception.
Here’s a look cast members and the reasons behind their exits.
Who’s Not Coming Back for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3?
Sara Ramirez, who portrayed nonbinary comedian and podcaster Che Diaz, will not return, despite being a part of the series since Season 1.
Additionally, Karen Pittman, known for her role as law professor Nya Wallace, also won't reprise her character.
Why Did Sara Ramirez Leave ‘And Just Like That’?
Ramirez’s departure stems from a mutual decision between the Grey’s Anatomy alum and showrunner Michael Patrick King. "They felt that that character had run its course," Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, revealed to Variety in May 2024.
Miranda’s tumultuous romance with Che blossomed in Season 1, leading to her separation from husband Steve Brady, played by David Eigenberg.
However, in Season 2, Che experienced a significant career downturn when their comedy pilot failed to be picked up. They returned to working at a veterinarian's office, and their podcast with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw was canceled after the studio shut down.
The relationship between Che and Miranda ended, leaving Ramirez with limited storylines as their ties to both Carrie and Miranda diminished heading into the third season.
Cynthia Nixon Discusses Miranda’s New Journey
"One of the things that it meant was that Miranda was single again, and that the tensions between Miranda and Che and also Miranda and Steve, had been quelled and quieted," Nixon told E! News on May 28, discussing her character's fresh start in Season 3.
"Just speaking for Miranda, it meant that she was setting out on this new dating world, having decided she wanted to date women and nonbinary people, but not really quite knowing how to go about that," the New York native expressed.
Why Did Karen Pittman Depart 'And Just Like That'?
Pittman's plate was full, as she couldn't juggle her role as Miranda's former law professor while filming The Morning Show Season 4 for Apple TV+ and the Netflix series Forever.
"It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That," a spokesperson for HBO stated in a March 22, 2024 announcement. "Unfortunately, filming three shows at once isn't possible."
They added: "Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of And Just Like That. Karen and Nya will be missed."
Nya's Journey in Season 2
Nya faced a stagnant storyline by the end of Season 2. Miranda's transition to a human rights lawyer left Nya sidelined, as their interactions became merely social.
The professor had also dealt with her marriage breaking down due to conflicting views on starting a family and struggled with her dating life, feeling adrift from the rest of the cast.
Will Kim Cattrall Return for Season 3?
Kim Cattrall's brief appearance as Samantha Jones in the Season 2 finale was a one-time event. She delighted S– and the City fans on August 24, 2023, but has made it clear that she's finished with the character.
Samantha contacted Carrie to inform her that she would miss a goodbye dinner at Carrie's apartment, leading to a pleasant chat after the two had exchanged texts during Season 1 of the revival.
Cattrall filmed her scene in isolation and did not interact with Parker or other cast members, consistently expressing that she moved on from the role when SJP pitched a third SATC movie back in 2017. In a statement, she confirmed that she wasn't invited back by And Just Like That executive producer and star Parker for the reboot.