Major Shake-Up: Key Cast Members Exit 'And Just Like That' Before Season 3!

Pittman's plate was full, as she couldn't juggle her role as Miranda's former law professor while filming The Morning Show Season 4 for Apple TV+ and the Netflix series Forever.

"It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That," a spokesperson for HBO stated in a March 22, 2024 announcement. "Unfortunately, filming three shows at once isn't possible."

They added: "Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of And Just Like That. Karen and Nya will be missed."