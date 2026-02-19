Anderson Cooper Leaves '60 Minutes' in Shambles After Shocking Exit

Article continues below advertisement

Journalist Anderson Cooper has left 60 Minutes in shambles after his shocking exit from CBS. Cooper announced his departure from the 57-year-old news program on Monday, February 16, marking the end of a nearly 20-year tenure as a correspondent. Reports say he was slated to become the main face of the news program. His exit is part of a broader bloodbath at CBS News, which has seen significant leadership turnover and staff resignations.

CBS News Boss Bari Weiss Faces Bloodbath

Source: The Free Press/YouTube Anderson Cooper reportedly didn't like the 'rightward' direction CBS News boss Bari Weiss was taking '60 Minutes.'

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and president Tom Cibrowski were said to be finalizing a deal with Cooper when he suddenly decided not to renew his contract, a source told the New York Post. “They must be pissed,” the source said of Weiss and Cibrowski. “They wanted to build the show around him.” Although the son of late fashion icon and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt stated he wants to focus on his work at CNN, where he's been since 2001, and spend more time with his two young sons, reports suggest his exit was influenced by Weiss’ increasing editorial control and the “rightward” direction her leadership has been moving the network toward. “He wasn’t comfortable with the direction the show was taking under Bari and is in a position where he doesn’t have to put up with it,” a source told the Post.

Anderson Cooper's Departure Follows Several Others in the Network

Source: MEGA Cooper's last segment aired Sunday, February 15, on director Ken Burns.

His last contribution to the program — a profile on documentarian Ken Burns — aired on Sunday, February 15. Cooper's departure is not an isolated incident; it follows a string of high-profile exits and internal disputes at the network. Executive Producer Bill Owens resigned abruptly on February 17, citing a lack of editorial independence under the new leadership of Paramount Skydance.

Bari Weiss' Pulling of '60 Minutes' Segment Sparked Backlash

Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube Bari Weiss' removal of a '60 Minutes' segement on the Trump administration's deportations caused major friction.