NEWS Megyn Kelly Calls Out CBS News Chief Bari Weiss' Sexuality in Bizarre Rant About Weepy Anchor Tony Dokoupil Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube; PowerfulJRE/YouTube The conservative commentator blamed Bari Weiss' sexuality for the news anchor's 'soft' persona. Allie Fasanella Jan. 15 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly continues to criticize new CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil after he cried on air. In her latest diss, she blamed the network's editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, for promoting the former CBS Mornings host, as during an odd rant on the Wednesday, January 14, episode of her show, the conservative podcaster cited Weiss' sexuality for Dokoupil not being macho enough. "I figured it out," she declared after referring to the broadcaster as "Toprah," likening him talk show icon Oprah Winfrey. "Bari is an out lesbian, and she's in a marriage to another woman, and they have kids, and so on. This is a lesbian's idea of what women want. Like, he's sweet, he's soft, this is what this is going to sell."

'We Want Someone With Balls'

Source: mega; The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly compared Tony Dokoupil to her husband while bashing the anchor for not being macho enough.

"No, no, no, no, no, no," Kelly, 55, continued. "We want someone with balls, with a spine, someone who will protect us, somebody who, when the burglar comes, will be the first out the door." The political commentator went on to brand Dokoupil, 45, a failure for not being manly in the role and compared him to her husband, Douglas Brunt, to prove her point. "Whenever Doug and I go on the road, whether it's like a hotel or like a rental, he knows he has to be first defender, and he's perfectly fine in that role," she explained. "Like Tony 'Toprah' Dokoupil is not first defender. It's very clear, and already it's failing."

'He's Got to Man Up'

Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube Bari Weiss was appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News in October 2025.

Proceeding with her lambasting of CBS News' evening anchor, Kelly again brought up Weiss, 41, who only took over as editor-in-chief in October 2025. "He's got a man up and stop doing this. I'm sorry, but Bari has zero television experience, ZERO," she declared. "It's called broadcast news for a reason. The broadcast piece of it matters, and she doesn't know what she's doing. It shows." The former Fox News anchor also noted The New York Times' Tuesday, January 13, story about Weiss' "bumpy" CBS revamp. "Her mission is, and I quote, 'We need to be the news,'" Kelly said, citing the article. "That's her new mandate over at CBS. That's every reporter's worst nightmare."

'He Wanted to Be the News'

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Tony Dokoupil broke down during a segment in his hometown of Miami, Florida.

Not letting up in her criticism of the show, the divisive media personality added, "Now it makes sense why 'Toprah' is tweeting out pictures of himself or videos crying uncontrollably over the fact that he didn't get to grow up in Miami." "He wanted to be the news... that's every reporter's worst nightmare for you to turn into the news story," she exclaimed. "The news is the news. Be respectful of the audience at home and stop with the d--- navel gazing. 'Me, me, me, me, me, me is sad about Miami. Me is exhausted from all the news I've had to deliver. Me will hold your hand…' Stop!... It’s egocentric."

