Andres Corona: The Grave Mistakes People Make When Starting An eCommerce Business

5.2 trillion U.S. dollars – that's how much the worldwide retail e-commerce sales amounted to last year, according to Statista. Truly a massive cake that one can grab a piece of just with a laptop, a couch, and a dream of financial freedom.

While starting an eCommerce business is easy in theory, there is a catch. As Andres Corona explains, if it were an easy business, everyone would do it, and everyone would have success. But not everyone can make it work long-term.

"The biggest mistake first-time entrepreneurs make is that they often can't see the forest for the trees," he says. "You can spend days and months creating the perfect store only to close it a few weeks after the launch. They lose their focus and start thinking about triflings instead pushing forward."

Andres Corona is a renowned Orlando-based eCommerce expert and serial entrepreneur with multiple eCommerce businesses under his belt. Last year, he made over $7 million gross in sales, and his most profitable company, MidoCommerce, made over $35 million. Still, Corona had to overcome many challenges to get to where he is today.