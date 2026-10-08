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Andrew Garfield Says He Stopped Using ChatGPT After Feeling 'a Bit Scared': 'A Little Mistrusting'

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Source: MEGA

Andrew Garfield stopped using ChatGPT after filming the movie.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

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Andrew Garfield recently opened up about how portraying OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in Artificial changed his perspective on artificial intelligence.

"Luckily, I don’t need [ChatGPT] in my life in the same way that other people in other industries might," he said in an interview with Variety.

The actor stopped using the AI chatbot after spending months researching the OpenAI CEO and learning more about the technology.

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Garfield Used ChatGPT While Preparing for 'Artificial'

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image of The actor used ChatGPT while working on his new movie 'Artificial.'
Source: MEGA

The actor used ChatGPT while working on his new movie 'Artificial.'

"As an actor, I was using it as a kind of fancy Google for some research purposes. I know that it’s not what it’s meant for," he added.

Garfield also weighed in on AI taking over Hollywood.

“I don’t think actors are going to be rendered useless,” Garfield said. “The soul of humanity is the soul of humanity. And I think actors are some of the people that have to hold the soul of humanity for all of us and stories.”

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'Felt a Little Mistrusting of the Technology'

Andrew Garfield
Source: MEGA

Garfield explained he couldn't trust AI after exploring the technology.

Garfield also revealed that he felt uneasy using ChatGPT and even "got a bit scared" of it.

"I felt a little mistrusting of the technology. It feels like the people who are encouraging us to use the technologies don’t exactly know its capacities themselves. That feels a little irresponsible, to me personally," he expressed.

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A Similar Reaction After 'The Social Network'

Andrew Garfield
Source: MEGA

Andrew Garfield previously appeared in 'The Social Network.'

Garfield previously reflected on his experience working on the 2010 film The Social Network, in which he portrayed Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. The Hollywood star explained that the deeper people delve into advanced technology, the more it feels like venturing into "unknown territory."

"It’s the same thing that happened to me when I did The Social Network, which was I got off Facebook immediately. I got off my ChatGPT immediately," Garfield said during one of his appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

What Is 'Artificial' About?

Andrew Garfield
Source: MEGA

The actor takes on the titular role of Sam Altman in 'Artificial.'

Artificial is an upcoming movie from director Luca Guadagnino, with Simon Rich serving as the writer. It covers OpenAI's rise and the 2023 scandal involving CEO Altman, who was fired abruptly and then reinstated a few days later.

Altman himself even praised Garfield's performance.

“That’s a very generous thing for him to say,” Garfield said. “ I imagine it must be incredibly strange and surreal to be a young man, as he is, to know that there’s a film where a version of him is being depicted. I feel quite sensitive and compassionate towards that. I’d personally feel really vulnerable and probably angry. That’s just me. He seems very chill about it. It’s a curious thing what we do, but as Luca has said, the people who are in power in our world right now, it’s our duty to interrogate that power.”

Garfield appears in the film alongside Yura Borisov as Ilya Sutskever, Monica Barbaro as Mira Murati, Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk, Mark Rylance as Geoffrey Hinton, and Cooper Hoffman as Greg Brockman.

The movie will release on October 9 in the United States.

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