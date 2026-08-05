Andrew Garfield's Girlfriend Monica Barbaro Says He Inspires Her to Be a Better Actress in Rare Relationship Comment: 'Have to Step Up My Game'

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Actress Monica Barbaro gushed over her boyfriend Andrew Garfield's inspiring acting prowess. Barbaro made a rare comment about her relationship with The Amazing Spider-Man actor in an interview with InStyle for their August 2026 cover story. "I mean, he's one of the best actors of his generation, our generation, I just learned a lot from his approach to the material and to developing character, and I felt very fortunate to get to witness that in real time," she said.

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'I Really Have to Step Up My Game'

Source: Amy Harrity/InStyle Monica Barbaro admitted she had to work a little harder to keep up with Andrew Garfield.

The couple is set to star across from one another in the forthcoming biopic, Artificial, which follows the firing and rehiring of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Garfield is slated to play Altman, while Barbaro will act as his chief technology officer, Mira Murati. The actress explained that working with her beau has inspired her to work harder and dig deeper as she transforms into each new character throughout her skyrocketing career. "Oh s---, I really have to step up my game and make sure I'm a proper, legitimate scene partner," she recalled thinking while filming with Garfield.

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Source: @Amy Harrity/InStyle Monica Barbaro stars alongside Andrew Garfield in the upcoming film 'Artificial.'

Their debut film together was dropped from Amazon MGM Studios just months after the company invested $50 billion into OpenAI. Amid the switch-up, Neon, the film studio behind Oscar-winners Anora and Parasite, picked up the movie directed by Luca Guadagnino. Barbaro admitted she "wasn't concerned" that their film would find a new home and be released in time for the 2027 Oscar season. "I don’t want to sound callous about it, but I wasn’t concerned,” the Oscar-nominee explained. “I just trusted so much of the feedback I was getting about the movie, that it was really well-liked, and I trust in Luca."

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Source: MEGA Monica Barbaro was first linked to Andrew Garfield in February 2025.

The 36-year-old was first linked to Garfield, 42, in February 2025 after they were spotted attending a performance of Richard III together in London. They have since been out and about together at various events, supporting each other's projects, but neither has commented publicly on their relationship. Garfield spoke out in the past about his "right" to maintain privacy when it comes to his romantic life. "I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever," he told Esquire in 2024.

Who Did Andrew Garfield Date Before Monica Barbaro?

Source: MEGA Andrew Garfield previously dated Emma Stone and Rita Ora.