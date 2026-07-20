Andrew Tate Appears to Hand Off Cellphone as U.S. Marshals Arrest Him in New Footage

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Andrew Tate appeared to hand off his cellphone as U.S. Marshals arrested him in Florida, according to newly released footage. The video, obtained by The New York Post, showed the 39-year-old extending his phone toward a member of his security team as federal officers escorted him into custody following his July 18 arrest. The security guard failed to catch the device, and it fell to the ground. Authorities have not said whether the phone was recovered or seized during the arrest. The footage surfaced as Andrew and his brother, Tristan Tate, prepared to challenge efforts to extradite them to the United Kingdom, where they face dozens of criminal charges. Both brothers have denied all allegations against them in the U.K. and Romania.

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Arrest Came After U.K. Extradition Request

Source: MEGA Andrew Tate faced new criminal charges after U.S. officials arrested him at the U.K.'s request.

The Tate brothers were taken into custody after U.S. officials carried out an arrest request linked to the United Kingdom's effort to bring them to trial. British prosecutors have recently expanded the criminal case against them. Andrew now faces seven additional rape charges, along with allegations of s-- trafficking and possessing indecent images of a child. The new accusations were added to an existing indictment that already included rape, human trafficking, assault-related offenses, and controlling prostitution for gain.

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Source: MEGA Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were arrested in Florida as the U.K. expanded its criminal case against them.

Tristan also faces new allegations. Prosecutors added two rape charges and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation to an existing indictment that already included rape, assault-related offenses, and human trafficking. In total, the brothers are now confronted with 59 criminal charges related to accusations from seven women.

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Why the Brothers Were Arrested in the U.S.

Source: MEGA Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were arrested in Florida after traveling to the U.S. from Romania.

Although both men are dual U.S.-U.K. citizens, they have spent years living in Romania, where they are also the subjects of a separate criminal investigation. Romanian authorities are investigating allegations that include rape, human trafficking, organized crime, and money laundering. The brothers have also denied those allegations. British prosecutors were unable to extradite the brothers from Romania because the country's legal proceedings were still ongoing. However, when the authorities learned that Andrew and Tristan had traveled to the United States, officials moved to have them arrested in Florida. British officials are expected to seek the brothers' extradition through the U.S. court system. They will have the opportunity to challenge the request before they can be transferred to the United Kingdom.

Attorney Calls Arrests a 'Political Hit Job'

Source: MEGA Andrew Tate's attorney claimed his arrest was politically motivated rather than legally justified.