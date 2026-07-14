Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Sheriff Urges Public to 'Stay Alert' While Warning About QR Code Scam Linked to Case

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The Pima County Sheriff's Department warned the public about a scam connected to the ongoing search for Today host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy. Police believe Nancy was forcibly taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1 by a mysterious masked figure who was spotted on her doorbell camera footage. The 84-year-old has been missing ever since, with few leads offering insight into what may have happened to her. Now, a circulating QR code, which appeared to be related to the case, is asking the public for money to assist with the search for Nancy.

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Source: MEGA The scam, which is not pictured, asked the public for money to support the search for Nancy Guthrie.

However, the Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement on July 14, warning the public to steer clear of the deceptive scam. "The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is aware of posts circulating about the Guthrie Investigation that include a QR code requesting money," the statement read. "PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation." Officials discouraged the public from sending money to anyone they did not know "or scanning QR codes requesting payment."

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'Stay Alert and Help Spread the Word'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;MEGA Police believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home by a masked figure.

"If you see one of these posts, ignore it and report it," the statement added. "Stay alert and help spread the word." This isn't the first scam involved in the ongoing search for Nancy, which is being spearheaded by the FBI and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. A California man pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment in July after sending texts and calls to the Guthrie family regarding a Bitcoin transaction. The man's messages came after several alleged ransom notes demanded millions in Bitcoin payments for the release of Nancy, claiming she was "safe, but scared."

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram There have been several scams involving Nancy Guthrie's case.

The FBI has reportedly received several ransom notes, some of which were ruled fake, while others are still under investigation, reported KOLD. "The FBI takes these notes extremely seriously. They track them down, and if they find it to be fraudulent, they don’t just put it aside; they will arrest you, they have made arrests, I think they’ve made two or three arrests already,” Nanos stated in June. "Even if they’re playing a game, I don’t know what mind that is, that says this is what I want to do — don’t do it," he added.

Is Nancy Guthrie Still Alive?

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;MEGA Multiple ransom notes for Nancy Guthrie have requested payment in exchange for her return.