Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Sheriff Urges Public to 'Stay Alert' While Warning About QR Code Scam Linked to Case
July 14 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
The Pima County Sheriff's Department warned the public about a scam connected to the ongoing search for Today host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy.
Police believe Nancy was forcibly taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1 by a mysterious masked figure who was spotted on her doorbell camera footage.
The 84-year-old has been missing ever since, with few leads offering insight into what may have happened to her.
Now, a circulating QR code, which appeared to be related to the case, is asking the public for money to assist with the search for Nancy.
However, the Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement on July 14, warning the public to steer clear of the deceptive scam.
"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is aware of posts circulating about the Guthrie Investigation that include a QR code requesting money," the statement read. "PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation."
Officials discouraged the public from sending money to anyone they did not know "or scanning QR codes requesting payment."
'Stay Alert and Help Spread the Word'
"If you see one of these posts, ignore it and report it," the statement added. "Stay alert and help spread the word."
This isn't the first scam involved in the ongoing search for Nancy, which is being spearheaded by the FBI and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.
A California man pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment in July after sending texts and calls to the Guthrie family regarding a Bitcoin transaction.
The man's messages came after several alleged ransom notes demanded millions in Bitcoin payments for the release of Nancy, claiming she was "safe, but scared."
- Nancy Guthrie Search 'Remains Active' as Investigation Into Missing Mom's Disappearance Hits Concerning 3-Month Mark
- 'Idiots': Pima County Sheriff's Office Torched Over Misleading 'Nancy Has Been Located' Message as Savannah Guthrie's Mom Remains Missing
- Nancy Guthrie Search Rocked by Sheriff's Bombshell Statement on 'Fake' Ransom Note
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The FBI has reportedly received several ransom notes, some of which were ruled fake, while others are still under investigation, reported KOLD.
"The FBI takes these notes extremely seriously. They track them down, and if they find it to be fraudulent, they don’t just put it aside; they will arrest you, they have made arrests, I think they’ve made two or three arrests already,” Nanos stated in June.
"Even if they’re playing a game, I don’t know what mind that is, that says this is what I want to do — don’t do it," he added.
Is Nancy Guthrie Still Alive?
Another ransom note claiming that Nancy had already died was recently ruled fake by the FBI.
The note allegedly included an apology to the family, claiming Nancy had died by accident and suggested returning her body for money.
"None of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine,” an anonymous FBI source told Reuters.
The search for Nancy continues with Savannah and her siblings offering a reward of $1 million for anyone who has information that could bring their mother home.