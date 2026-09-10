Andrew and Tristan Tate Must Remain in Custody as They Fight U.K. Extradition, U.S. Judge Rules

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Controversial "manosphere" influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been denied bail and must remain in a U.S. federal prison as they combat extradition to the U.K. On September 9, Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis denied the brothers' August 27 bail request, ruling that they were a "quintessential flight risk" who had not demonstrated "that they do not present a risk of flight or danger to the community, or that special circumstances warrant their release."

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The Tates Face Alarming Charges

Source: MEGA The Tates are accused of human trafficking and other serious offenses.

The Tates face trafficking and rape charges in the U.K. over a scheme they allegedly ran in the 2010s where they trafficked underage girls. They are accused of promising marriage or romantic relationships with underage women and bringing them to Romania, where they forced them to make explicit content. Andrew, 39, faces the majority of charges, while Tristan, 38, faces charges for his complicity. They were arrested in Miami in late July and have been held in separate cells in Miami's Federal Detention Center while they await a ruling on whether they'll be extradited. They face similar charges in Romania. The brothers deny all the allegations.

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The Tates Were Determined to Be a Flight Risk

Source: MEGA The Tates are considered a 'quintessential' flight risk.

The Tates have been fighting extradition since their arrest, arguing that they didn't need to be extradited because they were innocent. It was unlikely that they would receive bail. Legal experts told NPR that bail is usually denied in extradition cases due to the flight risk. "There is generally a fear… that the person could well flee the jurisdiction if they were granted bail," lawyer Shaul Brazil told the publication.

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They Argue They Are Merely 'Playing a Role'

Source: MEGA The Tates' lavish online lifestyle was a factor in the judge's ruling.

Judge Lauren noted that the Tates' exorbitant online presence indicated that they could flee if they were given bail. The Tates built their online brand by showing off the fruits of exorbitant wealth, including their luxury cars and brands. Andrew "has stated online that he has seven different passports and 15 driver's licenses so that if he is stopped by the authorities, he can 'pull out a license from some random country' to prevent authorities from determining his true identity," the U.S. attorney's office said. But the Tates' lawyer argued that the online braggadocio that's critical to the Tate brand is just a persona and that they are "playing a role" for their fans.

The Tates' Association With the Trumps Is Under Scrutiny

Source: MEGA The Tate's relationship with the Trumps is under scrutiny.