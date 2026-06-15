Who Is Andy Cohen's New Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski? 5 Things to Know About the Businessman

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Kevin Sobieski Went to University of Wisconsin and Harvard

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen is dating businessman Kevin Sobieski.

Love has knocked on Andy Cohen's door once more. The Watch What Happens Live host hard-launched his romance with Kevin Sobieski, a University of Wisconsin and Harvard alum. According to his Facebook page and LinkedIn profile, he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His profile also indicates he participated in a semester exchange program at Copenhagen Business School. He then earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

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Kevin Sobieski Is a Businessman

Source: MEGA; Kevin Sobieski/Facebook Kevin Sobieski is based in New York.

Sobieski is a businessman who has been working at TPG since May 2024. He previously held roles at General Mills, Bain & Company, Newell Brands and MacAndrews & Forbes, per his LinkedIn.

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Kevin Sobieski Previously Dated Benj Pasek

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen previously dated John Hill and Clifton Dassuncao.

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Before Cohen, Sobieski dated EGOT winner Benj Pasek for around two years after they met amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They seemingly split around 2022.

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Andy Cohen and Kevin Sobieski Met in July 2025

Source: MEGA; Kevin Sobieski/Facebook Andy Cohen confirmed he is in a relationship.

During the June 8 episode of his Sirius XM radio show, Cohen confirmed he met Sobieski at a Fourth of July party in 2025. "I almost didn't go to the party, you guys," he revealed. "I almost didn't go. And I dragged myself out. I never get invited to g-- parties in the Hamptons anymore, and I was like, 'You know what? Let me just go.'" Cohen added, "I was like, 'I gotta talk to this guy, who is this guy?' I went, we talked all night, I very methodically put my number in his phone. Apparently, I said to him twice that night, 'I want to make sure that this number is right.' He said, 'I knew you were serious when you were really serious about this number.'" They were spotted together in April, months before their relationship was confirmed. Then, on June 2, Cohen and Sobieski were photographed holding hands in New York City after dining at Via Carota in the West Village.

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Andy Cohen Gushed About His New Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen celebrated his birthday with his new boyfriend.