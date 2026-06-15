or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Andy Cohen
OK LogoPHOTOS

Who Is Andy Cohen's New Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski? 5 Things to Know About the Businessman

andy cohen new boyfriend who is kevin sobieski
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen confirmed he is in a relationship with businessman Kevin Sobieski.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 15 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Sobieski Went to University of Wisconsin and Harvard

andy cohen new boyfriend who is kevin sobieski
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen is dating businessman Kevin Sobieski.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Love has knocked on Andy Cohen's door once more.

The Watch What Happens Live host hard-launched his romance with Kevin Sobieski, a University of Wisconsin and Harvard alum.

According to his Facebook page and LinkedIn profile, he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His profile also indicates he participated in a semester exchange program at Copenhagen Business School.

He then earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Sobieski Is a Businessman

andy cohen new boyfriend who is kevin sobieski
Source: MEGA; Kevin Sobieski/Facebook

Kevin Sobieski is based in New York.

Sobieski is a businessman who has been working at TPG since May 2024.

He previously held roles at General Mills, Bain & Company, Newell Brands and MacAndrews & Forbes, per his LinkedIn.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Sobieski Previously Dated Benj Pasek

andy cohen new boyfriend who is kevin sobieski
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen previously dated John Hill and Clifton Dassuncao.

MORE ON:
Andy Cohen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Before Cohen, Sobieski dated EGOT winner Benj Pasek for around two years after they met amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They seemingly split around 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen and Kevin Sobieski Met in July 2025

andy cohen new boyfriend who is kevin sobieski
Source: MEGA; Kevin Sobieski/Facebook

Andy Cohen confirmed he is in a relationship.

During the June 8 episode of his Sirius XM radio show, Cohen confirmed he met Sobieski at a Fourth of July party in 2025.

"I almost didn't go to the party, you guys," he revealed. "I almost didn't go. And I dragged myself out. I never get invited to g-- parties in the Hamptons anymore, and I was like, 'You know what? Let me just go.'"

Cohen added, "I was like, 'I gotta talk to this guy, who is this guy?' I went, we talked all night, I very methodically put my number in his phone. Apparently, I said to him twice that night, 'I want to make sure that this number is right.' He said, 'I knew you were serious when you were really serious about this number.'"

They were spotted together in April, months before their relationship was confirmed.

Then, on June 2, Cohen and Sobieski were photographed holding hands in New York City after dining at Via Carota in the West Village.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen Gushed About His New Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski

andy cohen new boyfriend who is kevin sobieski
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen celebrated his birthday with his new boyfriend.

After debuting their relationship, Cohen spoke fondly of his boyfriend, calling him "kind," "strong," "smart," an "adult" who loves his children.

"I have to say, it's been so easy. Eleven months, we've not had one fight. We haven't had a disagreement," he shared. "We just view life the same way. And one year later, I still can't believe I found him."

Cohen continued, "I really am happy. I just, I can't believe I found this guy. I just, I cannot believe it. I can't believe it. I'm in shock."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.