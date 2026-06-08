Andy Cohen Believes He Met His 'Person' After Being Caught Holding Hands With New Boyfriend in NYC: 'I Still Can't Believe I Found Him'

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Andy Cohen reveals he "met the person" on a recent episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. The Bravo host was spotted holding hands with his boyfriend, Kevin Sobiesk, after Cohen's 58th birthday dinner at Via Corta in New York City on June 2. "I feel like if you've been listening to this show, maybe you've gotten a sense that something's going on with me," Cohen said on the June 8 episode. "And this fella and I have been holding hands all over town, you guys."

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Source: Radio Andy/YouTube Andy Cohen dished on his new relationship during a recent episode of his SiriusXM show.

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Source: MEGA Andy Cohen revealed that he has a boyfriend on a recent episode of 'Andy Cohen Live.'

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Cohen went on to confirm that he does, in fact, have a boyfriend. "People have asked me for a long time, you know, 'When are you going to get a boyfriend? Why don't you have a boyfriend?'" he continued. "And I have always said I will know when I meet the person." "I am really happy to say that I met the person," he added.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @DeuxMoi/Instagram Andy Cohen was captured holding hands with his new beau in New York City.

Cohen's last public relationship was with epidemiologist Clifton Dassuncao for roughly five years between 2013 and 2018. He also previously dated Radio Andy producer John Hill. The pair remain close friends and Hill even appeared on the most recent installment to discuss the juicy details of Cohen's newest entanglement. Cohen has a son and a daughter whom he welcomed via surrogate: Benjamin, 7, and Lucy, 4.

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Source: @KevinSobiesk/facebook Sources linked Andy Cohen to Kevin Sobiesk.

"This man is kind and strong and smart and he is an adult and he loves my children and they love him and I love him and we have been so slow and deliberate and methodical about getting to know each other and introducing him to the kids and just entering him into the equation of my family so slowly and I have to say it has been so easy," Cohen told Hill. Cohen and his new beau have been together for 11 months after meeting at a 4th of July party in the Hamptons in 2025. "We just view life the same way and one year later, I still can't believe I found him," he said. "You know, and I do share everything with you guys on the radio, but I just thank you for giving me space here now that you had a choice. But I just wanted to be smart and slow before saying anything about this."

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Source: MEGA Andy Cohen reacted to the paparazzi pictures of him and his new beau.

Cohen hoped to wait until the pair made it to the one-year mark to speak about his relationship publicly. But the paparazzi pictures "hard-launched" their relationship before they could speak up about it themselves. "I think the pictures could be better," Cohen joked. "And it's so wild because the pictures went up and I'm like, 'Okay, well, I'm not going to say a word. I'm just going to, I'll talk about it on the radio when I'm ready.'" He wasn't expecting the pictures to gain the amount of traction that they did. "It really went everywhere," Cohen assessed. "And I think what was wild is that immediately his name was in all the headlines and they were like finding out who this guy is. And I was like, 'Are you okay? You okay?'"

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen said he was 'in shock' that he had met 'the person.'