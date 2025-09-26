Andy Cohen Reveals What Prompted Him to Go on Weight-Loss Drugs: 'I Couldn't Button My Suits'
Sept. 26 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Andy Cohen revealed what led him to turn to weight-loss medication.
Cohen, who appeared on the Friday, September 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, shared his appearance on The Valley Season 2 reunion encouraged him to make a change.
Andy Cohen Took a GLP-1 and Started a Fitness Journey
Since he didn’t “look [his] best,” he decided to “get [his] act together.”
“I couldn’t button my suits, it was so bad,” he continued, explaining it’s “terrible” being in front of cameras and “looking at a freaking monitor of ourselves every single day.”
Aside from “microdosing a GLP-1” drug, the Bravo head honcho also started a “real fitness journey.”
“[I am] being so much more deliberate about what I put in my mouth, how I work out,” he detailed.
Andy Cohen Previously Opened Up About His Body
This isn’t the first time Cohen has addressed his body issues, as he spoke about it on Radio Andy in September.
"I was really unhappy with my weight,” he shared at the time. “My doctor… had recommended a GLP-1 a few times to not only address what I was feeling about my weight, but treat plaque in my arteries and high blood pressure.”
After he “finally said yes” to taking medicine, he found out it “really helped with cravings” and he became “more disciplined” in terms of his diet and fitness. At his “all-time high” weight, he reached almost 190 pounds, but after turning to the medication, he “suddenly” was able to lose 25 pounds.
Andy Cohen Said His 'Suits Were Getting Tight' in 2019
In a 2019 interview, Cohen said his “suits were getting tight.”
“It was beach season and I was wearing, like, button-downs to the beach,” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘I’m not this guy, I’m not doing this.'”
