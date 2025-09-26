Andy Cohen Reveals What Prompted Him to Go on Weight-Loss Drugs: 'I Couldn't Button My Suits'

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen revealed what led him to turn to weight-loss medication. Cohen, who appeared on the Friday, September 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, shared his appearance on The Valley Season 2 reunion encouraged him to make a change.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen Took a GLP-1 and Started a Fitness Journey

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Andy Cohen talked about taking weight-loss drugs in a new interview.

Since he didn’t “look [his] best,” he decided to “get [his] act together.” “I couldn’t button my suits, it was so bad,” he continued, explaining it’s “terrible” being in front of cameras and “looking at a freaking monitor of ourselves every single day.” Aside from “microdosing a GLP-1” drug, the Bravo head honcho also started a “real fitness journey.” “[I am] being so much more deliberate about what I put in my mouth, how I work out,” he detailed.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen Previously Opened Up About His Body

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Andy Cohen previously said he was 'really unhappy' with his weight.

This isn’t the first time Cohen has addressed his body issues, as he spoke about it on Radio Andy in September. "I was really unhappy with my weight,” he shared at the time. “My doctor… had recommended a GLP-1 a few times to not only address what I was feeling about my weight, but treat plaque in my arteries and high blood pressure.” After he “finally said yes” to taking medicine, he found out it “really helped with cravings” and he became “more disciplined” in terms of his diet and fitness. At his “all-time high” weight, he reached almost 190 pounds, but after turning to the medication, he “suddenly” was able to lose 25 pounds.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen Said His 'Suits Were Getting Tight' in 2019

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen previously addressed his weight in 2019.

In a 2019 interview, Cohen said his “suits were getting tight.” “It was beach season and I was wearing, like, button-downs to the beach,” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘I’m not this guy, I’m not doing this.'”

Andy Cohen 'Never' Wants to see Jen Shah Again

Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram Andy Cohen claimed he 'never' wants to see Jen Shah again.