Photo credit: INSTARImages

Stanislav mentioned to Bravo Insider that cutting down alcohol is something he recommends to clients. “My recommendation to each of my clients is to have less alcohol, obviously,” he said. “I’m a fitness and health industry [professional]. But I’m not going to tell them to stop drinking right away. I’m not demanding on this. I think Andy’s very smart, and he understands this, how it impacts his health,” He said. “I’ll suggest to my clients, and this is one of my 2020 goals/resolutions, is to find the balance.”