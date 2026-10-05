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Andy Cohen Says It Was 'Scary' But 'Exciting' to Debut Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski After a 'Great Year' of Secretly Dating

Andy Cohen
Source: KH1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Andy Cohen is getting real about making his relationship public.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Andy Cohen admitted that hard-launching his boo was not easy.

Cohen went public with his boyfriend, Kevin Sobieski, back in June when the couple made their red carpet debut at a SiriusXM concert in the Hamptons, NY. The couple had been dating for a year before confirming their relationship.

“It’s a little scary,” the Bravo star dished of going public during an interview at the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame Awards 34th Anniversary Gala on Tuesday, September 29. “Because it’s been a great year of just us being alone.”

“But, I mean, it’s exciting. He’s great,” he added.

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Who Is Kevin Sobieski?

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Kevin Sobieski
Source: (KH1 / WENN.com / MEGA)

Kevin Sobieski is a businessman that works in portfolio operations.

Sobieski is a businessman who currently works in portfolio operations at TPG, according to his LinkedIn. Prior to his role at TPG, he held positions at General Mills, Bain & Company and Newell Brands.

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What Has Andy Cohen Said About Kevin Sobieski?

Andy Cohen
Source: KH1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Andy Cohen said 'he's met the person' that makes him happy.

Before Cohen let the world in on his romance with Sobieski, he shared how important it was for him to be confident in his choice of a partner regardless of the constant questions people would ask him.

“People have asked me for a long time, ‘When are you gonna get a boyfriend? Why don’t you have a boyfriend?’ And I have always said, ‘I will know when I meet the person,’” he said on "Andy Cohen Live." “I don’t want to be with the wrong person. ... My criteria about what I was looking for never changed. It’s always been a feeling for me.”

The dad-of-two added, “I’m really happy to say I’ve met the person.”

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Where Did Andy Cohen Meet Kevin Sobieski?

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Andy Cohen
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The couple met over the summer.

Cohen met Sobieski at a Fourth of July party in the Hamptons in July 2025. They quietly began dating shortly after.

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Who Did Andy Cohen Date Before Kevin Sobieski?

Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen has had two public relationships.

Prior to dating Sobieski, Cohen dated epidemiologist Clifton Dassuncao. The pair dated for five years, from 2013 to 2018. From 2003 to 2005, he dated fellow radio star John Hall, and the two are still friends to this day.

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What Is Andy Cohen Working on Now?

Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen has a new book coming out on October 10.

Cohen has a lot on his plate when it comes to his career, as he's been hosting Watch What Happens Live since 2009.

He also plays an integral part in The Real Housewives franchise, acting as an executive producer as well as the host of the reunion specials.

His book Andy's Bravo Scrapbook: Twenty Years Behind the Scenes of the Real Housewives and the Bravoverse, which he curated a capsule of memories of his career with the Real Housewives, will be out on October 10.

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